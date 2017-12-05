Start the week open thread

The BBC were ecstatic yesterday as it thought Brexit was broken by May’s double dealing….getting a bit shriller today as the Remain joy is dashed….ironically by the BBC’s own reporting of the slippery concession May made to the IRA.
I’d just like to introduce a little light relief, after all the Brexit angst, into the mix.
We’ve just had that annual love fest for the lefty art establishment, the ( utterly ridiculous) Turner Prize.
I used to find this pretentious, back slapping claptrap immensely irritating. Just watching these preening poseurs picking up enormous and undeserved prize money drove me up the wall. Now I just laugh at it.
This year’s winner is 63 year old Lubaina Himid, “a woman of colour” and the oldest person to take the prize.
Her “art” seems to consist primarily of old editions of the Guardian (natch!) with some of her images splodged over the headlines. There were also a few pots with black people painted on them.
Most of her contributions looked as though a seven year old could have done them but they come with a political angle, a sort of “Black Lives Matter” for the art establishment.
The Guardian (and the Beeb) have told us that Lubaina has been “overlooked for most of her life.” The majority of her art was made during her “wilderness years.”
Take a gander at this year’s Turner Prize and I think you’ll understand why her art has been overlooked.
It’s crap!
Jeff
I thought The Lubyanka was in Russia.
Ah well, you see Jeff your reaction is understandable but, in essence, so typical of the uninformed. It is a sad fact that so few have the depth of understanding, the nuanced appreciation, that fine level of mental tuning to allow the momentous message Hamid’s work brings to the artistic world to fully impinge – and thereby embrace the psyche of those gifted enough to be counted among today’s true disciples. In short, if you will allow me to suggest, BBC2 and the Guardian will enable you to start on the journey of self-awareness.
Be strong, be resolute, be like Will Gompertz.
So instead of letting poor migrants INTO her mansions, Saint Lily is throwing a family of Italian migrants OUT of one of her homes, in the cold, at Christmas of all times.
Has the woman no heart?
Answer: only when there’s a camera crew present to record her fake tears.
The beebistan website is not touching the story at all, which is strange given that it has all the ingredients they love: a leftie celeb, migrants, homelessness…
https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/5063913/lilly-allen-tenant-flat-row-removal-van-pictures/
Re your earlier comments about, and links to, the ‘investigation’ into Trump/Russia, TPO, for which many thanks, the big problem seems to be Sessions. In particular, him recusing himself from the Russian investigations, setting the scene for Rosenstein to appoint Mueller. From there on the appointment of a stream of ‘impartial’ lawyers, about as ‘impartial’ as our own dear BBC, to the Mueller team. Half of them Democratic donors. And people like SHTRONK.
Food for thought: here in the UK we don’t have a Trump at the helm. But we do have a lot of people like Sessions in the UK cabinet. And they would be the good news, as -over the hill- waits Jeremy.
The odd thing is I don’t listen to any of these people … intentionally … article
0. Islam asks you to have zero thought about it’s origins and practices. And make zero comparisons with successful cultures.
1. Islam asks for one simple thing. Islam asks for everything – finance, religion, police, morals, schools, law, food, science, clothes, art and your body to be Islamic.
2. Islam only has two problems – Muhammed and Mohammed. Once the first problem has been solved then the second one can be solved easily.
3. Islam offers three things. In the Koran it offers Peace, War and then a Continuation of War. In your life Islam wants you to subjugate yourself, subjugate your family and then subjugate everyone else.
– Just found a reason to add zero. “FOXNEWS: British media are reporting that two men (terrorists) due in court on terror charges plotted to assassinate (Islamic method: bomb and cut her head off) Prime Minister Theresa May.”
How danger affects the life of a PM is also good PRs when that PM is plotting to remain so plainly and we just found out that the Manchester attack could have been avoided
“Can’t the 1 in 4 obese nurses share their cakes and pasties
… with the ones that are *supposedly* using food banks?”
If any lefty ever accuses Brillo of being right wing biased – see his interrogation of Greg hands MP – over the incompetent conservative mess that is DUP Brexit negotiating and the reports created on the projected impact of Brexit on Blighty.
A case study in a slimy Tory mp being roasted followed nicely by a Labour mp being roasted because labour wants to borrow £25 000 000 000 for ‘investment’ without is costing anything – or was it £500 000 000 000 – which is my understanding of what a billion actually is. Even all though zeros don’t make it mean much.
I wonder if this is mrs mays’ last PMQ ? For the record I wrote to my MP ids – who I wholeheartedly support – to encourage him and JRM and the others in their real campaign for Blighty.
