Start the week open thread

The BBC were ecstatic yesterday as it thought Brexit was broken by May’s double dealing….getting a bit shriller today as the Remain joy is dashed….ironically by the BBC’s own reporting of the slippery concession May made to the IRA.
Lots to talk about I’m sure…list it all here…..
Please BBC try not to say BREXIT as often as you do!
21 likes
Weekend Open Thread : By Alan | December 3, 2017 | BBC bias
Last Post from previous thread
Kaiser December 5, 2017 at 5:02 pm
MAY MUST GO!
27 likes
MM, failing to secure Donald Trump, I want Jacob Rees-Mogg and I want him now, as I fear we are getting close to Treezers ultimate treason and treachery where she buys us a brexit in name only with lots of Euro-strings attached. Definitely something fishy with this latest Ulster debacle, but I don’t know what it is.
23 likes
UK politicians are caretakers of a failing state. They have no desire to lead or protect a future for their children. They secure toilet rights for minorities and beg for tampon taxes. DUP are a strange party. Labour are an empty shell being filled with hate. Conservatives want to please everyone, and will fail everyone. Listen to Jacob Rees-Mogg and Trey Gowdy. Douglas Murray and Christopher Hitchens. I can only offer that advice … enough is not quite enough when you deal with the EU.
23 likes
MM, sound advice indeed. It seems we are well aligned. In fact after seeing Ann Coulter (again) this last week I think I may apply to become a ‘Coulterette’. I think it was last Friday morning on R4 TODAY when shitbag Humphries interviewed her, and following the interview commented, ‘I know some people are offended by having such people and views aired, but we must be balanced’.
re the EU, I do believe they will have major problems next year and may well (hopefully) collapse. There is much happening which the BC do not inform us of. Brexit is a necessary first step on the road to recovery of our nation.
17 likes
I keep forgetting about Ann Coulter – I think it is because her voice, to me, is a bit whiney but then I listened to hear words and wow, she is quick thinking and clever. I think this was the first time I released that words are important …. very important. Also she did what Andrew Breitbart did and speaks with people she disagrees with … check out her Whoopi interview and decide listening to the words who is being truthful and who is saying you will never understand me.
7 likes
I do not get all this nonsense over Ireland. Unless May and her advisers are up to something why on earth would they have even tried to get away with a border between Ulster and the rest of the UK.
Something is not right here. Ulster is an integral part of the UK until such time as the people there vote to leave .
If ever the correct way forward is to abandon any negotiations with the EU it is now . It is pointless.
Agree a settlement of outstanding liabilities and then leave the next day .
An independent people can do exactly as they wish.
46 likes
“Something is not right here” . Yeah he’s called Damian Green!
6 likes
Nothing to do with Ulster at all. What is your point?
10 likes
Daily anti Trump from the BBC
He has angered environmentalists by shrinking Utah’s national monuments.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-42226752
Here is another point of view
Reversing Clinton-Obama land grabs
The BBC must inform its hacks to spin it as bad as possible for Trump
https://www.mrctv.org/blog/bigger-picture-hidden-trumps-cut-backs-clinton-and-obama-land-grabs?mkt_tok=eyJpIjoiTXpaa01HWmlORGRoTkRjMiIsInQiOiJCZEtoY3RKaFwvSm0rN2lDXC9WN0d4ZU1tM1ppTGFidDlIcVlRRzFnVkMzSWE5RVwvdmNcLzFuSENlWDArQldcL1FZZjB6ZDVUME8wc2hoTzhMQytzRGpJa2d5bnVQQWR1VnVWT0lzaDhYb3k5WVF6SXJUK2taaW15eUo5alRjVXN3Z0hmIn0%3D
17 likes
The key issue, I think, for we Leavers is that we have no trust in Mrs May, her government, the Leave negotiators, the opposition parties, the Civil Service and the MSM. If we did have trust in them we could just let them get on withdrawing us from the EU as quickly, completely, effectively and cheaply as possible while concluding discussions with our trading partners for our future relationship with them.
But we have no trust in any of them and we are rightly worried about what that are scheming to do to us. However, they also need to be worried; about what will happen to them if they sell us out because the 17.4 million Leavers are still here, watching and waiting.
37 likes
Very true but they really think they hold all the cards- the police, the law and the propaganda outfits.
Given that they feel they can impose any policy upon us.
All ancien regimes act like this. It is an illusion of strength but always collapses when reality comes.
It will be up to all of us to hold firm whatever comes .
20 likes
Reporting on the proposed, long overdue, move of the US embassy to Jerusalem. The BBC fails to do its homework on Jerusalem– yet again.
“No country has recognised Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem” No country except — Russia!
18 likes
surprised they missed that one and the chance to link trump to russia
11 likes
And Czechs
3 likes
Been away for a while but good to be back. Now down to business.
Any of you ever heard of General Charles McCullough? No?
How about Peter Strzok, pronounced Struck? No?
Of course you haven’t if you rely on the Democrats mouthpiece in the UK, namely the BBC for your daily dose of news.
Lets start with McCullough. He was the former US Intel Community Inspector General. In early 2016 he became aware of one of the gravest breaches of security concerning highly classified intelligence. He found out that very sensitive methodology and, more importantly, lives were in jeopardy due to top secret intelligence being held on unsecured server operated under a false name by Hillary Clinton.
He was then subject to a campaign of vilification by the Democratic party who accused him of trying to politicise the matter.
Seven Democrat senators signed a letter led by Diane Feinstein (who later lied about it) making the accusation. He faced daily obstruction and stonewalling.
Later people at the top of the Clinton election campaign, presumably Podesta, Mook and Palmieri threatened to destroy McCullough’s career and that of members of his family if he continued with his investigation. Here is some of the damning story in his own words
http://video.foxnews.com/v/5661657855001/?#sp=show-clips
Now onto Peter Strzok. Again if you rely solely on the BBC or CNN you’d say who he?
Well Strzok was until recently assistant director for counterintelligence at the FBI but has now been demoted to counting paper clips in the FBI’s HR dept. And what did naughty Peter do? Well it’s not so much his obvious deep seated hatred of Trump and his fawning adulation of Hillary as the contents of his text messages to his mistress, an FBI attorney called Lisa Page who is also a great fan of Clinton (Strzok’s wife is also a major Clinton fan).
Strzok convinced then FBI director Comey to remove the phrase “grossly negligent” from FBI reports and had “extremely careless” inserted in its place. Grossly negligent results in prosecution and often imprisonment.
Strzok interviewed, if it can be called that, Cheryl Mills and Huma Abedin, both of whom should have been prosecuted.
https://hotair.com/archives/2017/12/05/werent-huma-abedin-cheryl-mills-charged-lied-peter-strzok-fbi/
He also oversaw the commencement of the so called ‘Russia probe’ utilising now discredited information from ex MI6 agent Christopher Steele and Fusion GPS.
He went on to be one of the main protagonist against Michael Flynn, former national Security Adviser to Trump.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/05/fired-fbi-official-at-center-flynn-clinton-dossier-controversies-revealed.html
http://www.gpedia.com/en/gpedia/Peter_Strzok
http://heavy.com/news/2017/12/peter-strzok-lisa-page-fbi-trump-texts-affair/
Of course all of this comes on top of the fact that the (still) Deputy Director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe has questions to answer for his links to the Clintons. His wife Jill ran for a Virginia State Senate seat as a democrat and received a substantial sum of money from Democratic National Committee Chairman, Terry McAuliffe. McAuliffe is one of the Clinton’s fixers. And never forget Bill Clinton’s “chance” meeting with Attorney general Lynch on the Phoenix Airport tarmac one week before Hillary was due to be interviewed.
And what has the BBC got to say on all of this? Well nothing. Not a sausage from Zurcher or any of the other BBC drones who are currently getting hysterical because Trump has reversed one of Obama’s excesses in Utah.
The Clinton’s uranium deal with Putin and Bill getting half a million for a talk in Moscow I’ll leave for another time.
45 likes
TPO
Welcome back – and thanks for details of these player. It is never going to be easy for the President to drain the swamp after years of liberal control.
Msm won’t rest until his is dead and even then they’ll go after his bones .
It must be difficult for them if he really is delivering on his campaign promises- would not find out this from al beeb.
2 years of government left before the second term campaign so I think he ll get much more done in the face of msm obstruction .
15 likes
“And what has the BBC got to say on all of this? Well nothing. Not a sausage from Zurcher or any of the other BBC drones who are currently getting hysterical because Trump has reversed one of Obama’s excesses in Utah.”
TPO, be fair; if Zurcher reported any of this he’d have “committed suicide” by tomorrow morning – or perhaps shot to death in a “street robbery gone wrong”, like Seth Rich. Whatever happened to that murder investigation?
9 likes
Was that the…er…”robbery” during the course of which his gold watch wasn’t taken?
5 likes
The Radio4 Longview’s Russia Conspiracy
I just noticed that the podcast have just gone up, ONE week after the prog.
That suggests to me that it has been re-edited from the live version for some reason.
About 10 mins in an EXPERT asserted Putin was badly briefed in that he knew that the Russian gov had hacked the Podesta emails, but hought that the attackn would be untraceable.
This seems like fakenews, cos altho the Russian’s might be suspects , as far as I know there is no proper proof . US intelligence have asserted that there is, but all they have produced is suggestions that fit with some one pretending to be Russian, eg working Russian Office hours, taking off Russian holidays etc.
One again I heard the prog assert that Timeline was
– 12 years ago some recorded the Pussygate tape
– Some year ago Podesta was hacked
– Just before the election someone decided to release the Pussygate Tape, and then one hour late to cause a distraction Wikinews chose to release the Pussygate tape.
This look like false narrative to me, in that Wikileaks had trailed previously that hey would be releasing material that day
..and anyway bits of Podesta seemed to have been leaked out before then.
It seems to me that media declined to cover Podesta in favour of covering the Pussygate tape ie that was the spoiler.
8 likes
I see the executive producer of the tedious Dr Who show has condescended to tell us that the show is for everyone even those deplorable Brexiteers. We are so awful that we would not accept a female Doctor was the worry of the progressive Dr Whoers.
The BBC does not half overate itself . Netflix and the rest must really worried by the BBC’s flagship boreathon.
I prefer Paw Patrol. Better storylines and better acting .
22 likes
Nationalisation friendly, socialist, statist friendly BBC bigging up increase in train fares.
Maybe their investigative journalists could get down to a local petrol station. There they would notice fuel prices have increased by more in the last 6 months than the train prices.
But the private motorist is not statist, so obviously does not count.
17 likes
Actually train travel is not a practical thing for most of the people in Britain
Only in the Southeast and other Metro areas are there nearby stations and frequent trains .
Most of us would have a big journey to a station and then face extortionate prices and inconvenient services
so you might as well use the car anyway .
2 likes
It was only a few weeks ago that the media was full of ‘sexual harassment’ stories. By far the most serious of these was made by a Labour activist called Bex Bailey, who stated that she had been RAPED at a Labour event and then instructed to not pursue the incident . Now this was not ‘ a hand on the knee’ that lead to a Government Minister losing his job – this appeared to be a very serious crime indeed. So, I’m a bit puzzled at the apparent silence since the start of November. Maybe I have missed something – maybe, this really has been ‘swept under the carpet’. One wouldn’t expect the BBC to pursue the story, but I can find nothing anywhere on this story – not even Bailey’s own twitter feed. Anyone got any info ?
31 likes
Often things are not repoted , cos it would prejudice a future trial.
But if the person concerned is a righty ..then the BBC report anyway and don’t worry about prejudicing trials.
1 likes
The illegitimate sister of al beeb news al c4 news led with an attempt to demoralise state security by using spade fulls of hindsite to accuse security services of failing to stop terrorist attacks.
Naturally al c4 avoided the use of ‘Islamic ‘. Then got a next of kin -bless him – to accuse the govt. and security services of failing . Shameful – comrade snow putting words into his mouth.
18 likes
maybe with a half full small spade of hindsight he wouldnt have been in the country
the expert said not to worry only a few attacks got thru last year
7 likes
Hi – new to the site but this brings up something I have also noticed.
The focus on the failure of security makes the problem system-based; a failure of operations rather than something deeper. It is an excellent tactic to manipulate us into tacitly (and not so tacitly) asking for more systems-based controls without having to get our hands dirty by probing further.
It applies to the psychological level too — constant fussing around the periphery affords one the luxury of not having to face anything too close to home and too devastating. Hence the culpability ends up being with the security services, inadequate funding, too many gaps in surveillance etc etc
16 likes
Welcome TM, a fine analysis.
As Eliot said-the State obsesses about creating a system so perfect that nobody need ever be good again.
Doomed to fail, of course-but we let them play toy soldiers with us all and our kids, and this cannot go on.
Heard someone say that the Jewish leaders of Jesus times were an authoritarian elite who got all permits and permissions to rule from the backup force of the Roman Occupying Army.
Our Godless leaders in the media, academia and Parliamant get all theirs from the EU, but we called time on that last June 23rd.
7 likes
Thanks chris, and I didn’t know that Eliot reference but it is a good one.
Those permissions and permits sure are seductive when they’re issued from on high. Abdication of responsibility might be a step too far, but transference of responsibility to ‘those above’ is just enough to maintain the illusion of moral rectitude.
Hopefully it’s a stage we all grow out of sooner or later
2 likes
I think I heard Edith Mare on PM earlier mention “four” (?) “terror attacks”, London Bridge, Borough Market, Manchester and Finsbury Park. It took a few seconds before I realized he meant the Welsh chap who drove at a group of Muzzies outside FP mosque. WTF! How is that in anyway terrorism, in the way that the other three are?
The piece afterwards involving some Q.C. who has done a (no doubt very expensive) review / report on MI5 and the anti-terrorism police following these atrocities, made no reference to the fourth incident which Edith had included; so there was no need for him to have alluded to it.
26 likes
Their website leads with how the Manchester attack should have been stopped; then there is an article about a ‘hate crime’ where an uppity Muslim woman was asked to remove her hijab for security reasons. She is saying ‘an apology is not enough.’ Of course the BBC are on her side.
How can we prevent terror attacks with all this hysteria over ‘hate’ crime? You could just imagine them running a similar article about the Manchester bomber.
“A refugee is disgusted Police questioned him buying fertiliser. They suspected him of wanting to make a bomb, whereas in fact he just wanted to grow crops for starving immigrants.”,
I would rather a trillion ‘hate incidents’ than a single life lost, but the BBC creates an environment where people are too terrified of being thought, sorry ‘hate’, criminals to report suspicious behaviour.
21 likes
I heard something last night about some vibrant individual on trial for planning a bombing, who’d said when interviewed that all the ball bearings he’d bought were because he was going to take up fishing (FFS!) and was going to use them for weights.
13 likes
Al,
Me thinks some defence lawyer might be a bit of an angler . Get them off , get more cases, get more money – who cares if they put terrorists back on the street – they’re just doing their job..
5 likes
What on earth is all this about?.
It’s an animation called “BBC One Christmas 2017: The Supporting Act” but the two characters(a man and his daughter) are decidedly “non-British”(aka Muslim/Middle East) in appearance.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p05prk9r
As for the “storyline”, answers on a postcard.
I thought we were celebrating Christmas in Britain, not Baghdad……..
24 likes
Sunni
It would have been nice if they could have made a small effort to include a reference to the birth of the Son of God Jesus Christ but Satan has made a profession of faith a weird thing to do unless it’s the false religion of Islam .
I wondered if the dad figure was going to fire off a suicide vest . Very seasonal
11 likes
We will be the only civilization in history to wipe ourselves from the face of the earth.
8 likes
Another sly BBC misinterpretation to convince us that mass immigration is normal and should be accepted today as the Eastern European and Muslim hordes continue to come in. Although about invasions, the link introduced it as about immigration . In fact there has been no mass immigration into Britain after the Neolithic incursions after the last ice age. Even the Anglo Saxons arrived in limited numbers and formed a dominant landowning class rather then driving millions of Romano Brits into Wales and Cornwall.
19 likes
At least in the old USSR it was widely accepted that Pravda was full of crap. It was ignored. Do the same with the BBC. Same crap same type of people running it.
3 likes
Like BBC News on occasion ‘reporting’ on BBC news, BBC staff bitching about BBC policy always seems unique.
13 likes
Only the Elite should talk down to the the non-elite. And only the Elite should be given a voice. Let people talk if they want to – it should be a free marketplace of ideas. We gave Choudry the freedom to speak – the problem was we never listened….
“… they may say one thing to you in front of CNN, but I can assure you behind your backs in every Masjid* (Mosque) and Community Centre. They are standing with their Muslim brothers and sisters saying ‘we hope the Americans and British are pushed out of countries and we can implement the Sharia’. This is an Islamic obligation for us to support our brothers around the world. Our land is one. Our War is one. Our Peace is one. Our honour is one.” – Anjem Choudary
10 likes
And who better to “understand us” than a pimply scruff with the dullest of voices, no personality and who can`t even grow a beard fit for Anjem Choudhry?
Maybe he understands us as he cycles into work from Notting Hill, and sees us looking longingly at his poincetta squash pods(organic, £120 a lick).
The lefty elite are still outraged, because we all failed to see that virtue should never be subject to common referendum-but when it is, we are to follow their lead and not make them look the self righteous thickotwatz that they always were.
This supine submission(Islam) to Junckerbotties is a weird deviant religious cult like their slavish devotion to their NHS.
We didn`t follow the script, let alone the plot-we failed to watch with Auntie, and refused to learn the Big Lesson of Davos.
And now the arsiest of us have maybe sat at the back of their sinkschool sump stump for too long-time to take them on, they`re gutless fuxx.
4 likes
What JOB is saying is
” you shouldn’t ‘balance’ people who DON’T understand stuff (like me and my libmob mates)
……. with people who demonstrably DO
.. instead non-libmob should be segregated and made to ride at the back of the bus.”
0 likes
“So, Brexit negotiations yesterday – what happened?!
Laura Kuenssberg explains in this week’s #Brexitcast…
🎙️ http://bbc.in/2zOCxbD (via BBC Radio 5 live)”
*****
Have to love that ‘explains’. Uh-oh.
12 likes
Just heard a journalist on the TV news ask, what the relatives of those who died in the Manchester bombings must now make of the fact the security forces were aware of the bomber.
Hmm.
I wonder what the bereaved make of a government that allowed murderous people into our country without vetting them.
I wonder what the bereaved would make of the fact that security services are monitoring 23,000 Muslims who are seen as a potential threat to our lives.
And finally, I wonder what the bereaved make of BBC/SKY news encouraging mass unvetted immigration, and calling anyone who challenged this view, a racist. All while squealing about Trump’s ban on people coming from countries who wish to do harm to the west and the minimising of all Muslim attacks.
22 likes
A long list, but this is high on why I loathe the media we have now.
Had a hint of any measure been instituted to intercept this atrocity, and succeeded, those who saved those concert goers would be hounded out of careers and lives by the same journalists.
Almost as bad, the whole thing is utterly polarised such that if…. BIG IF…. there were significant professional failings at any level, those actually accountable will inevitably suffer no consequence, unremarked again by these self-same holders of power to account.
10 likes
Yes, our wiseacres libtards are very good at getting out the Jif after an atrocity aren`t they? Quick to blame everyone in a police uniform, an army detail or a hapless admin monkey with no tags to dish out. But they NEVER put the blame where it lies-with traitorous Muslims with good lawyers, the ear of the BBC and Guardian and the scummy immigration laws , EU and grievance seeking Muslim apologists like themselves.
Lawyers and media suckups are nearly as guilty as the saps that let this bomb boy into the country, onto the dole and into our yooneez.
And never a hope that we can hang this kind of creep before a load of innocent kids, mums and passers by get killed either is there?
Jon Snow would never ask if the death penalty abolitionists are “partly to blame” would he?
8 likes
Bet the BBC is thrilled with this one.
No, really, he’s on again. And the BBC can’t get enough.
11 likes
This Kelly-killing, Maxwell-munching, Blair bombing trud was also on Channel 4 tonight.
Got way too much time, allowed to spout over Owen Paterson, by dint of the fact that he was on Krishnan GMs knee in the studio. The media always put their faves in the studion and banish the oppos to outer darkness and those “interruptions” of theirs.
Campbell is on his meds tonight I think, or else he`s got no hold over Paterson as he has over ex labour types like Gisela(PBUH).
If Campbell doesn`t threaten to top himself over or leaving-then it`s a shit deal.
Has there ever been a lower form of pondlife with such an evil trail of slime than this pill rattling scumbuck?
9 likes
The BBC seems determined to force Green to resign because he’s alleged (no proof offered) to have looked at pornography, but they are totally unfazed by the fact that Campbell used to write the stuff.
For the BBC Conservative politicians like Green are considered guilty without evidence while Labour politicians like Campbell are innocent no matter how much evidence there is.
5 likes
Photoshop “Proper Tw*T ” across that sweatshirt
1 likes
Local news at 10.30 full of glee about the older black woman who won the Turner Prize tonight. Well she ticked lots of boxes, especially as in her interview she explained her work highlighted the benefit black people brought to the economy of this country. It’s like the Oscars, or even black actors or actresses getting work in the adverts, a black orchestra at this year’s proms, etc, etc. At some point blacks are going to realise they got the work/won the prize because they are black. (And the BBC are trying very hard for Alex Bourke to win Strictly even getting Chris Evans to tweet that everyone should vote for her). At some point the black community are going to realise that the champagne socialists are just being condescending and what happens then?
11 likes
“This year’s #TurnerPrize2017 winner is a coloured woman who made card board cut outs of a coloured woman watching a white man catch his dick in a vacuum cleaner pipe.”
4 likes
The Turner prize? Of no interest to the vast majority at all. Self indulgent garbage for the the virtue signalling classes.
3 likes
re: At some point the black community are going to realise that the champagne socialists are just being condescending and what happens then?
Of course plenty of blacks have realized it, Like this 52 seconds of Morgan Freeman Wisdom
2 likes
Here’s another speech on Europe which May might like to take note of, and this Woman is still remembered to this day with warmth and affection for it:
My loving people
We have been persuaded by some that are careful of our safety, to take heed how we commit our selves to armed multitudes, for fear of treachery; but I assure you I do not desire to live to distrust my faithful and loving people. Let tyrants fear. I have always so behaved myself that, under God, I have placed my chiefest strength and safeguard in the loyal hearts and good-will of my subjects; and therefore I am come amongst you, as you see, at this time, not for my recreation and disport, but being resolved, in the midst and heat of the battle, to live and die amongst you all; to lay down for my God, and for my kingdom, and my people, my honour and my blood, even in the dust.
I know I have the body of a weak, feeble woman; but I have the heart and stomach of a king, and of a king of England too, and think foul scorn that Parma or Spain, or any prince of Europe, should dare to invade the borders of my realm; to which rather than any dishonour shall grow by me, I myself will take up arms, I myself will be your general, judge, and rewarder of every one of your virtues in the field.
I know already, for your forwardness you have deserved rewards and crowns; and We do assure you on a word of a prince, they shall be duly paid. In the mean time, my lieutenant general shall be in my stead, than whom never prince commanded a more noble or worthy subject; not doubting but by your obedience to my general, by your concord in the camp, and your valour in the field, we shall shortly have a famous victory over these enemies of my God, of my kingdom, and of my people.
10 likes
May I ask again?
Why is the boss of the BBC Lord Hall, paid far more than the Prime Minister?
Both are paid from taxation. It doesn’t seem quite fair to me.
7 likes
Dover Sentry
Because they are worth it?
She should have got us out of the EU by now.
23 June 2016, Vote for freedom , independence and democracy.
1 likes
Heard Andy-capped-Marrs Start the Week on iPlayer.
Good theme, some interesting guests-but boy, was he badly researched? ALL his guests gainsaid his highlighted researchers take-home points that Marr and the BBC were intent on giving us all. Embarrassing if you`re supposed to know the thrust of what your guests have just told you-but he got it all wrong at least once with all of them.
Poor bloke no longer able to follow the dense arguments that were raised.
And-to be fair-the differences between a totalitarian state verus a totalitarian society-WERE subtle but vital to Mishas book title. Poor Andrew was shown to be the Green Room SEN candidate as lots of clever people said thinsg beyond his pay grade of £700,000.
Good programme though, if the BBC think you`re right-then you`d best find another role, because you`ll be found out and dumped into historys recycling bin.
Gorbymania begat Cleggmania…and poor Gorby is reviled now as the clown who let Bush Snr make an arse out of him, as only Putin could remedy.
Could have had the Russians in NATO for just a few sops-but we took the easy money instead. No wonder ther Russians back Putin.
2 likes
The failure by the West to convene a European Peace Conference after the fall of the Berlin wall will be seen by future historians as the major blunder of the post war era. We could have settled borders and wound down Nato.. Russia would have welcomed it but we were so cocky at the end of history ( our end our way) that we missed our chance.
3 likes
It is sometimes hard not to think since the re-unification in 1989, the common market ceased to exist and instead the Nazis are back hiding in the shadows of power within Brussels,Strasbourg and Berlin running a 4th Reich of bureaucracy, propaganda and protectionist economics.
I did read somewhere about german plans during the war if they failed the military option. The plan was to economically take over europe instead. They had plans for each country, the german plan for Great Britain is that we would become a tourist destination and have no more engineering.
In my eyes that plan has pretty much come to fruition.
5 likes
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-42242630
Pot, Kettle, Black?
0 likes
just now R5 News about children not being interested in news cos they can’t tell what’s real and what’s fake.
Thanks to you #BiasedBBC
1 likes
Reported by Sky:
“”A terror plot to assassinate Prime Minister Theresa May has been foiled, Sky sources have confirmed.””
Sky’s Crime Correspondent Martin Brunt said: “It’s the latest in a number of terror plots that police and MI5 believe they’ve foiled this year.
“I understand that the head of MI5, Andrew Parker, briefed Cabinet ministers today, such is the seriousness of what they believed they have uncovered.
“It is in essence an extreme Islamist suicide plot against Downing Street. Essentially police believe that the plan was to launch some sort of improvised explosive device at Downing Street and in the ensuing chaos attack and kill Theresa May, the Prime Minister.”
https://news.sky.com/story/terror-plot-to-assassinate-pm-may-foiled-11158388
No mention by the BBC at this point.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news
3 likes
Dover Sentry
Perhaps they think its fake news ? Or is maxincontinent sleeping again ?
2 likes
Understanding libmob thinking is the key to understanding Beeboid mentality
– ‘That Tim Marin from Wetherspoons was on, but I boycotted the programme, cos I hate him, he’s a Brexiteer
Brexiteers are horrible, they’re ll Xenophobes:Angry little Englanders’
Then they gave a secondary reason for not liking him
Actual quotes : “there’s the closure of all the old locals nearby coz they can’t compete with the cheap shit that he churns out!!”
“Why is rejection of parasitical big chains and preference for small independent local business bad Stew Green?”
and they continue ANGRILY explaining that OUTSIDERS like Martin are horrible cos their TRADITIONAL LOCAL pub.
Got that ?
They FEAR OUTSIDERS coming in and changing LOCAL TRADITIONS
..whilst at the same time they call Brexiteers Xenophobes.
..#BrokenIronyMeter
3 likes
Look there is something going on here
I switched on the 2pm News and the headline was that “20 Islamist attacks have been foiled in the last 2 years
and I thought ‘wow that sounds like real news unspun.. and no banging about far-right’
By 4pm news it had become not about the attacks that had been actually foiled
but rather ” the Manchester attack might have been prevented with better intelligence luck” ,(cos they had been earlier monitoring the guy , but had stopped )
Now I see from others posting here that BBC continued to construct ALTERNATIVE NARRATIVES
4 likes
Could this be true? http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/terror-suspects-planned-bomb-downing-11646389
“Counter-terror police have foiled an alleged plot to bomb Downing Street and murder PM Theresa May.”
3 likes