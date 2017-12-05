Openly anti-brexit journalist makes BBC video about Brexit

Bamboozled by Brexit? Don’t worry, remainer Sofia Bettiza will “explain”. The video largely consists of people negatively affected by Brexit though, and doesn’t have time to explain much. Is she biased? Yes: Sofia Bettiza – “Britain, please don’t Vote Leave!”
- JimS December 5, 2017 at 2:08 pm on Weekend Open ThreadTweet away!
- MarkyMark December 5, 2017 at 2:08 pm on Weekend Open ThreadThe question the BBC should be asking is why are people trying to escape from Mexico? Why is the Mexican...
- MarkyMark December 5, 2017 at 2:06 pm on Weekend Open ThreadThe DUP party to look a bit all over the place and scary at times. I have not looked into...
- Emmanuel Goldstein December 5, 2017 at 2:03 pm on Openly anti-brexit journalist makes BBC video about BrexitThe DUP are the party representing the 17.4 million of us who voted to leave the eu. I don’t trust...
- G.W.F. December 5, 2017 at 2:03 pm on Weekend Open ThreadI fear that the BBC will have to wreck it with a facile remark about Trump's wall
- Lucy Pevensey December 5, 2017 at 1:58 pm on Weekend Open Thread[img]https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQPDI3UWkAIxCkR.jpg[/img]
- MarkyMark December 5, 2017 at 1:57 pm on Weekend Open ThreadThe Art That Made Mexico: Paradise, Power and Prayers {bbc.co.uk} "Artist Alinka Echeverria explores the three major forces - nature,...
- Eddy Booth December 5, 2017 at 1:51 pm on Weekend Open ThreadSome kind of link or even the name of the show might help ,,,
- wronged December 5, 2017 at 1:43 pm on Weekend Open ThreadStewgreen, by your standards,( which incidentally are often agreed with by myself), it would be difficult to admire Winston Churchill...
- Lucy Pevensey December 5, 2017 at 1:38 pm on Weekend Open Threadhttps://twitter.com/LeaveEUOfficial/status/938037444531949568
Wild
I agree and i won’t
I think the brexit situation is so tricky that even ms carney- the Toady presenter in waiting – trod carefully through events …
Me? I’m not that fed up because as JRM said in the house of wasted air – yesterday the DUP saved us from a sell out .
A new army might be needed for the inevitable hard border but can anyone see another way ?
At long as the DUP holds fast – no agreement – no 50 000 000 000 for the EU to piss up its walls .
We can barter for EU citizens resident in Blighty for British in the EU .
As for the PM – lame duck . Corbyn is getting to be a dead cert in a 2018 election – Maxi will be pleased
The DUP are the party representing the 17.4 million of us who voted to leave the eu.
I don’t trust any of the others.
