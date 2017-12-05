Openly anti-brexit journalist makes BBC video about Brexit

Bamboozled by Brexit? Don’t worry, remainer Sofia Bettiza will “explain”. The video largely consists of people negatively affected by Brexit though, and doesn’t have time to explain much. Is she biased? Yes: Sofia Bettiza – “Britain, please don’t Vote Leave!”

3 Responses to Openly anti-brexit journalist makes BBC video about Brexit

  1. - Wild - says:
    December 5, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    The time is long past when we should be forced to pay for the BBC.

  2. Fedup2 says:
    December 5, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Wild
    I agree and i won’t

    I think the brexit situation is so tricky that even ms carney- the Toady presenter in waiting – trod carefully through events …

    Me? I’m not that fed up because as JRM said in the house of wasted air – yesterday the DUP saved us from a sell out .

    A new army might be needed for the inevitable hard border but can anyone see another way ?

    At long as the DUP holds fast – no agreement – no 50 000 000 000 for the EU to piss up its walls .

    We can barter for EU citizens resident in Blighty for British in the EU .

    As for the PM – lame duck . Corbyn is getting to be a dead cert in a 2018 election – Maxi will be pleased

  3. Emmanuel Goldstein says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    The DUP are the party representing the 17.4 million of us who voted to leave the eu.

    I don’t trust any of the others.

