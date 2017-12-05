You have to wonder about May, is she incredibly stupid, incredibly devious or both? How is it possible that she could ever conceive that the DUP [or any sensible UK citizen] would accept Northern Ireland being annexed by the EU? How could she not realise that such an agreement would also fire up the SNP, and the devious little chancer Khan, the end result being the complete disintegration of the UK, the remnants being swept up by the EU? Is that her plan? Have to think it must be…she can’t be so stupid not to realise the consequences of her actions. ‘Regulatory alignment’ maybe a somewhat vague and woolly phrase but it points very definitely in one direction….people say it does not mean staying in the single market and the customs union but in essence it does…and regardless, the SNP and Khan et al will be using it to leverage their own interests. Stupid move by May…or genius…if you’re a Remainder….just unlucky the truth got out before the ink was dry.

The BBC has been telling us this was Ireland’s moment, the time when it had the most leverage to get a deal on its terms….complete tosh….it had no leverage whatsoever. So it vetoes any deal due to border issues, then what? Hmmmm…let’s forget any deal at all and go to the WTO and then impose a border….Ireland loses either way. It had no leverage….just another BBC fantasy…fake news.

We have mentioned before that it is curious how the BBC makes no comment on an unelected foreign power, the EU, trying to engineer the annexation of Northern Ireland in an attempt to smash the UK. The BBC is very, very concerned about supposed [no proof at all of that collusion] Russian interference in American politics via a few paultry ads on Facebook and yet when the EU tries to muscle in on British internal politics in an attempt to destroy our sovereignty and our nation the BBC says nothing. At least Putin is elected unlike Druncker and Barnum.

Apparently the DUP has ‘derailed’, ‘blocked’ and ‘rejected’ the deal….the DUP is to blame for the end of an ‘historic agreement’. Er…..just why is it historic? It’s just one phase on the way to more negotiations…the referendum was historic…but you don’t see the BBC cheering for that oddly enough…it must be because the BBC recognised May’s deal for what it was [along with that offer of £40+ billion and the acceptance of ECJ rule]….total surrender and the end of a real Brexit. Whilst the DUP gets the blame it is interesting to note the contrasting language the BBC has always used for the EU who have been completely intransigent and stubbornly opposed to any compromise of its demands and which has refused to negotiate until its demands have been met in full. Who was to blame for that? The British, who ‘failed to provide clarity’ or it is ‘up to Britain to make the next move’ or it is ‘up to Britain to come up with an offer acceptable to the EU’. The EU has never derailed, blocked or rejected any negotiations if you believe the BBC.

It’s never the EU’s fault……some advice for the breathless BBC….

The DUP, the BBC told us, ‘some might say’, is too powerful and influential…Peter Hain [the world’s most slippery and dishonest politician….lots of competition though] told us [amongst much else] that it was the DUP tail wagging the dog. Hmmm….he doesn’t seem at all concerned about the reality….the EU is controlling the narrative and it gave the veto on negotiations to the Irish government who gave it to the IRA in essence. What we hear is that if any sort of border is set up the IRA will start its terrorism again…which is odd as it has decommissioned all of its arms…hasn’t it? LOL. The Irish government, Remain politicians like Hain and Blair, and the BBC, all use the threat of a reborn IRA to scare everyone…to blackmail them with threats of violence…a tactic no doubt learnt from our Muslim ‘community leaders’ for whom it has worked so well.

David Trimble nails it…though is more circumspect in naming the real culprits…Sinn Fein being the political wing and mouthpiece of the IRA….

The real reason why the border has become such an issue is that Sinn Fein is -trying to exploit Brexit to break up the UK. What Leo Varadkar is doing is trying to appeal to Sinn Fein voters. He hasn’t learned the lesson that some Irish nationals have painfully learned in Northern Ireland: that you can’t out-Sinn Fein Sinn Fein. All he is doing is validating its position. For its own reasons, the EU is egging him on. It just shows you how desperate the EU and Irish nationalists are that they’re -clutching at these straws.

Hain was given free rein to spout his nonsense on Adrian Chiles’ show..absolutely no challenge to anything he said even as he came up with the old Remain lie about the referendum ballot paper not mentioning leaving the single market and the customs union….no, but the choice was to stay in or leave the EU…and as the EU’s ‘redline’ is membership of the single market, and with that free movement of people, it is obvious that leaving the EU is also leaving the single market….as was pointed out again and again during the referendum debates by both Leave and Remain.

May, incredibly naive, stupid or cunning? The BBC’s excited reaction, and the SNP’s and Labour’s, gives the clue….the deal was one that would finish off Brexit in all but name.

It is ironic though that it was the BBC, along with a Belgium MEP, that dashed Remain hopes and revealed the plan to the world…..

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said she had been told by Belgian MEP Philippe Lamberts that the UK had made a concession on the Irish border. She said Mr Lamberts had said the UK was prepared to accept that Northern Ireland may remain in the EU’s customs union and single market in all but name.

The Irish press then picked it up and ran with it….and the rest is history as the DUP spoke up for Britain and the Union and kiboshed the betrayal. The DUP, worth every penny of that £1 billion.

Brexit saved thanks to the DUP https://t.co/oc02KTbDKf — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) December 5, 2017

Brendan O’Neil in the Spectator:

The EU says it is Ireland’s mate and trusts it to make big decisions. It really doesn’t. It wants Ireland to do one thing and one thing only: wound Brexit. Ireland is being played like a fiddle. It is being used by an EU that is still reeling from our brilliant Brexit sucker-punch and which is so desperate to preserve its flagging authority that it is willing to pit Ireland against Britain; the Irish government against the British people; Irish concerns against British democracy. This is cynical, divisive and dangerous. An oligarchical institution that has demonstrated nothing but contempt for Irish and British voters and which is so speedily losing the plot that it’s happy to stir up tensions between nations in order to do over a democratic vote? With each passing day I grow happier and happier that I voted for Brexit.