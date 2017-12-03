Weekend Open Thread

The Balfour Declaration….67 words that destroyed the Middle East, enslaved and ruined the Palestinians and all because Britain saw ‘Israel’ as a useful colonial outpost to control the Arabs who were not fit to rule themselves…you can always trust the BBC to come up with the most negative, false and dangerous version of history that it can invent. The UN created Israel and the Muslim Zion of Pakistan at the same time…curious the BBC ignores that, and ignores the far more dangerous and unjustified creation of Pakistan….why did Indian Muslims need a ‘homeland’ when so much of the world is already Muslim? The Jews had nowhere.
Just one example of lethal BBC bias. Any more out there?…list them here…..
Credit where credit is due, grudgingly.
Learning a bit about Mexican art and Mexico on bBbc 4 in the rather pleasant company of senorita Alinka Echeverria. And there’s me thinking I was a cultural Palestinian!
Why can’t they just do this sort of stuff, no obvious agenda, well made, simply presented. Inform and educate and leave it at that. This is the first of three, still plenty of time to balls it up.
10 likes
Some kind of link or even the name of the show might help ,,,
1 likes
The Art That Made Mexico: Paradise, Power and Prayers {bbc.co.uk}
“Artist Alinka Echeverria explores the three major forces – nature, power and faith – that have shaped Mexican art, and Mexico itself.”
“Today, one artist is pushing the boundaries of belief, incorporating symbols of secular culture and consumerism with religious iconography. Even as the power of the church wains in Mexico, religious imagery can still be found everywhere.”
1 likes
I fear that the BBC will have to wreck it with a facile remark about Trump’s wall
1 likes
The question the BBC should be asking is why are people trying to escape from Mexico? Why is the Mexican government failing it’s people. Mexico should build a wall to stop it’s population from leaving and sort it’s own problems out!
0 likes
Oh sweet poetic justice!
Lilly Allen reveals she might be homeless at Christmas and even her fans are mocking the clueless snowflake.
She decided to let her flat out to some wealthy foreigners some say she did it because of the stick she was getting over refugees, but now they are claiming that they have diplomatic immunity and she can’t evict them !
Wisecracks are coming fast and furious, and one thing you can be sure of is quick as the BBC are to quote her and have her appearing when she has something to say which they agree with, they’re not going to allow the people to find out one of their own has fallen foul of their own stupidity.
Allen unbelievably thinks it’s OK to send her kids to some of the most expensive public schools in the country – clearly another lefty loon who thinks Refugees are just something for other people to deal with on her behalf.
28 likes
Lily Allen in Vogue magazine - … not so homeless.
16 likes
She had to sell her Cotswolds home after a tax bill so it seems she only has the London one now – stupid girl after making a quick buck.
16 likes
Maybe she can go to Calais and shack up with some of the people she apologised too on behalf of her country
20 likes
Lily Allen’s friends and parents are not poor! But thanks for the info.
7 likes
All together now!
“Do they know it`s Christmas time at all”.
Don`t know about you-but I`m sensing that the BBC and lefty idiots would prefer that we NOT mention that Deplorable of Deplorables…JESUS…at this potentially divisive(if cash splurging and pigging out on booze and pies) time of year.
Note that He`s hardly mentioned any more either on the media or in the shopping malls and “Xmas cards” too.Judging by the radio playlists-think we`ll all soon have replaced that pork sausage roll in the Greggs Basket with a red AIDS ribbon. For yes-Christmas Day is in the process of becomeing George Michael Day.
He`s in a long line now from Lennon-Bestie-Freddie-Damilola/George Harrison-and now topped by Pantiyahoo Himself(PBUH). Don`t get me wrong-five great songs and a decent lad in the main-but very dead.
If Christmas Day doesn`t become the Day when George Michael gained his bingo-chicken wings…and Kelvin Houldsworth up in Glasgow hasn`t booted Jesus out of the Crib in favour of a kebab, a spliff and a Happy Snaps leaflet-then I`m not Mary Christmas Herself.
0 likes
One can only marvel at what it is about ruthlessly impartial James O’Brien that continually attracts the BBC to place him in control of interviews:
13 likes
He quoted a Steve Hilton video
8 likes
Will there be really be a visit from President Trump in February 2018? One too many white men in the capital for Sadiq Kahn!
13 likes
literally 1 white man
7 likes
Couldn’t help noticing. Yemen’s future looks grim after Saleh’s killing.
Did it look bright while he was alive?
11 likes
Tim Martin on Desert Island Discs
#1 Are the Radio4 beeboids taking the p*ss with the first 4 words of this apparent second promo tweet
#2 James O’Brien tweeted that the choice of music was inspirational
#3 The Radio4 Facebook discussion is pretty weird
about 30+ people saying how disgusting it was that Tim Martin was on the radio, and how proud they are that they didn’t listen.
Seems they judge a whole group of DIVERSE voters by their political skin colour : ie purple=Brexiteer
Look down on them
..and demand SEGREGATION that all purple skins should sit at the back on the Radio4-bus and preferably not be allowed on the bus at all.
They even act angrily and shout sneers at the purple-skins.
Don’t they understand what it is like for non-libmob in this politically DIVERSE country where if you want to divide by simple political skin-colour Red/Green/Yellow make up less than 50% of the electorate yet they make up 90% of the voices on Radio4 ?
It’s like when you have a mixed neighbourhood and then get gentrification people moving in and totally taking over.
13 likes
I have just been watching Newsnight: sneering Emily Maitlis, patronizing arm-wagging Nick Watt and Mark Urban with their infant-schoolmistress diction, all agreeing that the EU is basically telling everybody what to do, and all Theresa has to do is find some form of words with which to square the DUP. Oh please may this just be BBC wishful thinking; or if it isn’t, may the DUP and the Tory “rebels” “hold her feet to the fire”, as politicians love to say!
13 likes
Ban,
Never watch Newsnight – was half decent about 10 or more years ago but not for me anymore. The situation is a nightmare for May because the DUP will stand fast and it is not a matter of pouring gold down their mouths .They have an old fashioned thing called principles – I’m sure they will stick to them and torpedo / derail/ scupper or whatever else it takes to ensure there is no unification of tax in the island of Ireland .
Al Beeb will claim that the DUP is having a disproportionate effect on the democratic process but objectively that is the system we have and that is the system we must apply whatever the cost.
480 days – as I have said here earlier.
17 likes
That Radio 4 group shout TOLERANCE and then show no tolerance for non-lib views
11 likes
example of #FamousLeftyTolelerance
7 likes
This is a story which the bBC will be giving lots of air time to over the next few days/weeks/months:
Here is the section on the ICC website regards the above:
IRAQ/UK
Procedural History
172. The situation in Iraq/UK has been under preliminary examination since 13 May 2014. The Office has received a total of 32 communications or additional submissions pursuant to article 15 in relation to the situation in Iraq/UK.
173. On 10 January 2014, the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (“ECCHR”) together with Public Interest Lawyers (“PIL”) submitted an article 15 communication alleging the responsibility of UK officials for war crimes involving systematic detainee abuse in Iraq from 2003 until 2008.
174. On 13 May 2014, the Prosecutor announced that the preliminary examination of the situation in Iraq, previously concluded in 2006, was re-opened following submission of further information on alleged crimes within the 10 January 2014 communication.
Preliminary Jurisdictional Issues
175. Iraq is not a State Party to the Statute and has not lodged a declaration under article 12(3) accepting the jurisdiction of the Court. In accordance with article 12(2)(b) of the Statute, acts on the territory of a non-State Party will fall within the jurisdiction of the Court only when the person accused of the crime is a national of a State that has accepted jurisdiction.
176. The UK deposited its instrument of ratification to the Statute on 4 October 2001. The ICC therefore has jurisdiction over Rome Statute crimes committed on UK territory or by UK nationals from 1 July 2002 onwards.
Contextual Background
UK military operations in Iraq from March 2003 until July 2009
177. On 20 March 2003, an armed conflict began between a United States (“US”) and UK-led coalition, and Iraqi armed forces, with two rounds of air strikes followed by deployment of ground troops. On 7 April 2003, UK forces took control of Basra, and on 9 April, US forces took control of Baghdad, although sporadic fighting continued. On 16 April 2003, the Coalition Provisional Authority disestablished the Ba’ath Party of Iraq, resulting in the removal of Ba’th leadership from positions of authority within Iraqi society.
178. On 8 May 2003, the US and UK Governments notified the President of the UN Security Council about their specific authorities, responsibilities, and obligations under applicable international law as occupying powers under unified command. The occupying States, acting through the Commander of Coalition Forces, created the Coalition Provisional Authority (“CPA”) to act as a “caretaker administration” with power, inter alia, to issue legislation until an Iraqi government could be established.
179. On 8 June 2004, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 1546 stipulating that the occupation would end and the Interim Government of Iraq would assume full responsibility and authority for Iraq by 30 June 2004. This transfer of authority, however, took place two days earlier, on 28 June 2004, when the Interim Government, created by the Governing Council, assumed the control of Iraq and the CPA consequently ceased to exist. Thereafter, the Multinational Force-Iraq (“MNF-I”), including a large contingent from the UK, remained in
Iraq pursuant to UN Security Council authorisation and the request of the Government of the Republic of Iraq. At the expiry of this mandate on 30 December 2008, foreign forces still present in Iraq remained with the consent of
the Iraqi government.
180. UK military operations in Iraq between the start of the invasion on 20 March 2003 and the withdrawal of the last remaining British forces on 22 May 2011 were conducted under the codename Operation Telic (“Op TELIC”).
Relevant developments at the domestic level
181. At the domestic level, the conduct of British troops during Op TELIC generated a wide array of proceedings before civilian and military authorities, including court martials, civil and criminal cases, as well as judicial and public inquiries.
182. In March 2010, given the large volume of allegations of criminality received, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) established the Iraq Historic Allegations Team (“IHAT”), a specialised unit made up of Royal Navy Police officers and excivilian police detectives, to ensure that credible claims are properly investigated and the facts established. Based on its official figures, IHAT received a total of around 3,400 allegations of unlawful killings and ill treatment between 2010 and the end of June 2017.
183. Alleged crimes by UK forces in Iraq have also formed the subject of two public inquiries initiated by the MoD between 2008 and 2009 to examine, respectively, the death in UK custody of an Iraqi civilian, Baha Mousa in September 2003 (“Baha Mousa inquiry”) and allegations of unlawful killings and ill treatment arising from the so-called “Battle of Danny Boy” in May 2004 (“Al-Sweady inquiry”). In both cases, alleged victims were represented jointly by PIL and Leigh Day, two leading UK human rights law firms specialised in the work with
Iraqi complainants.
184. In 2016, PIL and Leigh Day were referred by the Solicitor Regulation Authority (“SRA”) to the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (“SDT”) over their conduct during the Al-Sweady inquiry. The inquiry had notably found that no prisoners had been murdered or that their bodies had been mutilated, and that the most serious claims alleged against UK forces were “deliberate lies, reckless speculation and ingrained hostility”.
185. In February 2017, by then PIL lead counsel, Phil Shiner, was found guilty by a SDT panel of 12 professional misconduct charges and struck off as a solicitor. PIL had collapsed in August 2016 after the Legal Aid Agency (“LAA”) revoked its contract with the firm for breach of its “contractual requirements” unrelated to the disciplinary proceedings. On the other hand, on 9 June 2017, the SDT found all allegations against Leigh Day and its solicitors unproven.
186. On 10 February 2017, the Defence Sub-committee of the UK Parliament issued the final report of an inquiry set up in April 2016 (“IHAT inquiry”) on the issue of the UK Ministry of Defence’s support for former and serving military personnel subject to judicial processes, and, in particular, on the work of IHAT. The report notably criticised the IHAT for alleged inefficiency and lack of professionalism and pressured the MoD to cut the IHAT’s expenditure by closing it down and instead to provide the financial and other support to those UK servicemen under investigation.
187. On the same day of the release of the inquiry’s report, amid concerns of political interference, the Defence Secretary announced the closing of IHAT ahead of the originally scheduled time frame by 30 June 2017, citing IHAT own forecasts that the unit’s caseload was expected to reduce to around 20 investigations by the
summer 2017.
188. IHAT was permanently shut-down at the stipulated date of 30 June 2017. As of 1st July 2017, its remaining investigations were reintegrated into the service police system and taken over by a new investigative unit known as the Service Police Legacy Investigations (“SPLI”).
Found at page 40
https://www.icc-cpi.int/itemsDocuments/2017-PE-rep/2017-otp-rep-PE_ENG.pdf
8 likes
Examination of the information available
189. In accordance with established practice and article 15(2) of the Statute, the Office paid particular attention to the assessment of reliability of the sources and the seriousness of the information received. Since the more recent allegations against UK forces in Iraq were mostly brought to the Office’s attention by only one information-provider, the Office exercised an abundance of care in this regard.
190. In making this assessment, the Office has independently examined all relevant circumstances bearing impact on the trustworthiness of the main information provider, including the findings of the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (“SDT”) against Phil Shiner, the admissions made by Phil Shiner himself in the course of the disciplinary proceedings, the issues involving at least one of PIL main intermediaries in the field, as well as the overall political context in which the disciplinary proceedings against PIL took place.
191. In assessing the credibility of the claims themselves, the Office has taken the position that individual statements received from PIL could be considered credible enough if substantiated with supporting material (such as detention
records, medical certificates, photographs, etc.) and/or corroborated by information available from reliable third sources, including human rights reports, the findings of public inquiries in the UK and data pertaining to out-of court
compensation settlements or other relevant material.
Subject-Matter Jurisdiction
192. The crimes allegedly committed by the UK forces occurred in the context of an international armed conflict in Iraq from 20 March 2003 until 28 June 2004, and in the context of a non-international armed conflict from 28 June 2004 until 28 July 2009. The UK was a party to these armed conflicts over the entire time
period.
Alleged crimes committed in the UK custody
193. PIL and ECCHR have alleged that the UK personnel committed systematically and on a large scale war crimes of torture and related ill-treatment against at least 1071 Iraqi detainees pursuant to “the UK Government’s deliberate policy of abuse of Iraqi detainees in the period from March 2003 through December 2008 on the territory of Iraq”. PIL and ECCHR have further alleged that the British personnel committed 52 cases of unlawful killings against persons in their custody during the same period in Iraq.
194. On the basis of the information available, including some of the allegations brought to its attention since 2014 and considered credible, the Office reaffirms its previous conclusion that there is a reasonable basis to believe that in the period from 20 March 2003 through 28 July 2009 members of the UK armed forces committed the following war crimes in the context of the armed conflicts in Iraq against persons in their custody, including : wilful killing/murder (article
8(2)(a)(i) or article 8(2)(c)(i)), torture and inhuman/cruel treatment (article
8(2)(a)(ii) or article 8(2)(c)(i)), outrages upon personal dignity (article 8(2)(b)(xxi)
or article 8(2)(c)(ii)), and rape or other forms of sexual violence (article
8(2)(b)(xxii) or article 8(2)(e)(vi)).
Alleged crimes committed outside the UK custody
195. The Office was seized with a limited number of allegations that the UK armed forces also committed acts of killings in the course of their military operations involving air strikes and ground supporting combat operations. The Office analysed the same allegations in the context of the preliminary examination of the situation in Iraq in 2006 and then concluded that there was no reasonable basis to believe that these acts alleged amounted to war crimes within the jurisdiction of the Court.
196. The new information available does not alter the previous determination that, in the absence of information indicating intent to kill or target civilians or civilian objects, or cause clearly excessive civilian injuries, there is no reasonable basis to believe that war crimes within the jurisdiction of the Court were committed by British armed forces in the course of their military operations not related to the context of arrests and detentions. While additional incidents were brought to the Office’s attention, the factual information provided does not constitute a reasonable basis to believe that the British armed forces intended to target civilians in these incidents.
6 likes
Admissibility Assessment
197. In light of the preliminary conclusions reached in respect of jurisdictional aspects, the Office is undertaking an assessment of admissibility. As set out in article 17(1) of the Statute, admissibility requires an assessment of complementarity and gravity. In line with its prosecutorial strategy, the Office will assess complementarity and gravity in relation to the most serious crimes alleged to have been committed and those most responsible for those crimes. The Statute does not stipulate any mandatory sequence in the consideration of complementarity and gravity. The Prosecutor must be satisfied as to admissibility on both aspects before proceeding.
OTP Activities
198. During the reporting period, the Office has focussed its activities on a comprehensive factual and legal assessment of the information available, including a rigorous independent evaluation of all article 15 communications in light of the new information and recent developments that occurred at the domestic level. In the course of this process, the Office engaged with key stakeholders, in particular the senders of the article 15 communications and the UK government, as well as conducted a number of other analytical activities.
199. As part of its close scrutiny of relevant developments at the national level, the Office conducted its third mission to the UK from 13 to 14 February 2017. The mission enabled the Office, inter alia, to gather further contextual and other information on the disciplinary proceedings against Phil Shiner, including the
views of PIL’s associates, and to receive updated information from the IHAT on the progress of their investigations amidst the decision of UK Defence Secretary to close IHAT ahead of the original scheduled time frame.
200. Following the mission, the Office received additional updates and pieces of information from the UK Government, IHAT and from article 15 senders PIL and ECCHR. The Office has furthermore exchanged views on issues pertaining to the preliminary examination with other relevant actors, including NGO
representatives and scholars.
201. The Office conducted a comprehensive review of all information available comprising, inter alia, new media articles and publications, recent case-law from the European Court of Human Rights, relevant findings by domestic authorities, such as IHAT and the Iraq Fatality Investigations (“IFI”), as well as hearings before the UK Parliament Defence Sub-committee.
202. The Office further received and considered information on relevant national proceedings conducted by the UK authorities, in particular with respect to the incidents of criminalities identified. In so doing, it maintained regular contact with the appropriate interlocutors, including the Service Prosecution Authority
and IHAT, senior staff of both agencies, and other relevant State officials. The transition between IHAT and its successor, the SPLI, has also been closely scrutinised by the Office, notably to gauge the effective continuity between the two entities in terms of corporate knowledge, procedures, expertise, and judicial
oversight. The Office is grateful to the UK authorities for their ongoing cooperation in the course of this preliminary examination.
Conclusion
203. Following a thorough factual and legal assessment of the information available, the Office has reached the conclusion that there is a reasonable basis to believe that members of the UK armed forces committed war crimes within the jurisdiction of the Court against persons in their custody. The Office’s
admissibility assessment is ongoing and is intended to be completed within a reasonable time frame.
6 likes
Bunch of Mormons.
So, yet another Trump basher installed on the licence fee payer dime.
8 likes
Example of his recent work
12 likes
He got a kicking a few days ago when he asked people to list examples of BBC Fake News
8 likes
Marky – perhaps the Toady programme in the morning will lead with whether Reggie has been victimised by the whitees in al Beeb cos he is black. It’s a bit rum to have a Beeb presenter with such anti Semitic tendencies – there must be issues with their selection processes .
9 likes
Fury as BBC launches ‘condescending’ pro-EU propaganda video for Millennials
(ha Express using the rhetorical word “fury” now)
17 likes
Think of the fun we will have watching all the BBC progs after we have finally left the EU.
6 likes
Marky
On this one what was the problem – fat? Jewish? Or guy? .. I think we should be told – or maybe it was ‘fat guy’ or ‘Jewish guy ‘ .
Just generally the use of words and the effect they can have really does seem disproportionate these days. I am a guy – I am a bit fat – I am not Jewish -but am I missing something Reggie said – ? Is it context ? I don’t know what Reginald Yates does but to drop him from a programme for using those three words seems a bit disproportionate to me but maybe some one who is Jewish might have a different view of Mr Yates’ words.
9 likes
I don’t really care about his ideas and thoughts. Closing down free speech and freedom of thought will diminish our development and understanding of the World. The issue here is the BBC attacking/reporting on people for saying things and destroying their careers without a fair rebuttal. Also, in this case if say the Jewish community were unhappy with his thoughts they could not protest by not paying his wages – similar to Jimmy Savile in that the BBC had no fear of punishment by their pocket – what wages and expenses where paid to Savile to continue in his safe space in the BBC being paid to ‘groom’ (nice word) and sexually attack young children (horrible words, BBC would rather use groom).
BBC brush quickly over Jimmy Savile when referencing Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey … There were, for example, rumours of Jimmy Savile’s sexual abuse for years. Louis Theroux even asked Savile about them in 2000.But the British media – worried about being sued – didn’t publish. It wasn’t until Savile died that ITV broke the story (in UK law, a dead person cannot be defamed). {bbc.co.uk 21nov2017}
“Most, but not all, of the more serious incidents of rape and attempted rape and some of the more serious sexual assaults I have described took place on Savile’s own premises and not at the BBC. They were, however, connected with Savile’s work for the BBC. Usually, Savile either met the victim at the BBC or else he groomed the victim by offering the opportunity to attend the BBC before taking the victim elsewhere, often to his home or campervan. … For example, the News of the World made allegations about the taking of pornographic pictures of young girls and the picking-up of girls under 16 by male members of staff on the programme (Top of the Pops 1969-1971). {THE JIMMY SAVILE INVESTIGATION REPORT – feb2016}“
8 likes
Fedup 2- It depends on what Reggies pecking order is. The Daily Mail a few years ago run a front
page story about a MP. The heading was Black,Lesbian, Jewish Activist. Times have changed and its
not so populist even for the “Malicious” as it’s known in the trade to have the same pecking order.
The BBC itself has its own pecking order, Maybe it is different in certain part of the country.
In London on the Beeb. It’s the Metropolitan police bosses. The National Health bosses. London Transport
bosses. So far as Jews are concerned there are only 250,000 in London but they very rarely ever get
mentioned, except the fat ones!
12 likes
Lots of chit chat on Toady this morning on how the DUP are ruining Theresas tea party with the delightful Jean Claud and Barnier.
It must have been very frustrating for our PM when coming so close to completing her surrender document to the EU – sorry I mean “come to an agreement” Then the DUP selfishly did what any proper political party should do – put the interests of their country first.
If the PM does manage to talk Arlene around – I was wondering whether Mutti still has the Compiègne, Forest railway wagon knocking around in some barn somewhere. Maybe Theresa could sign our brexit capitulation document in the comfort of a railway carriage. So much less embarrassing than coming down an aircrafts steps waving a piece of signed paper.
24 likes
Get ‘em young..
6 likes
3 likes
BBC do not mention anything about watching out for media companies that give safe spaces to pedophiles and gives the pedophile access to as many children as they want in front of the British Nation, whilst paying the pedophile large sums of money and the public not being able to defund such an organisation, because if people stop paying they go to jail.
relates to: Good to see BBC producing resources to help give kids the power, info and resilience they need in today’s digital world. …
5 likes
Main story on BBC London News: a boy is verbally abused and threatened with stabbing for being gay. This is not news but pure lefty propaganda. I am sure all sorts of people were verbally abused in London yesterday, often for reasons the BBC ignores.
Do they really think it is possible to achieve a world where nobody is ever against homosexuality, does not touch women’s knees, watch porn at work et cetera? We are fallen, fallible creatures. That someone should be intolerant of someone else is inevitable. Their favourite religion has been known to throw gays off roofs, as Trump pointed out last week.
As for the threat of stabbing, they should not promote grime artists who glamourise violence.
18 likes
Muslim leader (of 32 million people) calls another Muslim leader (of 80 million people) Hitler …. now that’s news an could start a war! “Iran hits back over Saudi’s prince’s ‘Hitler’ comment {bbc.co.uk 24nov2017}”
“In a war of words between the two regional rivals, Iran’s foreign ministry said Prince Mohammed bin Salman should “ponder the fate” of regional dictators.”
6 likes
BBC blondes do like their little three letter exclamations.
3 likes
Followed by ‘uh-oh’.
Can ‘boom!’ or ‘wtf’ be far behind?
It’s like a Marvel comic.
7 likes
Apparently the peroxide Pandora has also been deleting a bit too. See (current) last comment and link here:
http://isthebbcbiased.blogspot.co.uk/2017/12/open-thread.html
0 likes
BBC seem to have been very quiet on Trump’s 2 successes in the last few days…It wasn’t like that when the Travel Ban wasn’t implemented… same with his overseas trips which have been well received by most – except the BBC..
You would almost think they didn’t like him – imagine if he sent out a few tweets
17 likes
Also when President Trump gave NASA the new remit to head to outer space … silence. But when Obama said include the Islamic world in the space race … rejoice!
11 likes
Views their own.
4 likes
I think the referendum votes in Scotland and NI were complicated by the desire to keep the union of the UK, i.e. the question to them became, “Will remaining in the EU best preserve the union of the UK?”, answering “Yes” to that in no way implied a love of the EU though.
These views are my own.
5 likes
She’s mixed her tenses there
“does want to be part of customs union”. PRESENT
” It voted 56% Remain”. PAST
The past vote is a weak proxy for TODAY’s opinion
eg many NI voters may have voted Remain, but now accepted the verdict and go with Brexit to respect the will of the majority.
#GetOnWithIt
4 likes
We could always play the Perfideous Albion card: agree an international single market agreement between the EU and Northern Ireland and then tell Junker that we are retaining our internal UK (United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the clue is in the name) single market. The latter is an internal matter in which neither the EU nor the Republic of Ireland has any standing. EU manufacturers could export to Tilbury and pay WTO tariffs or pay the extra handing charges and ship on a Dublin/Belfast/Liverpool route. If the EU want a wall across Ireland they can pay for it.
The problem is that I don’t trust May not to sell us out as soon as Junker objects.
Perhaps it’s time for a formal coalition between the Conservatives and the DUP, with Arlene Foster as Prime Minister. I almost typed Arlene Phillips – and thinking about it, she couldn’t do a worse job.
3 likes
Another opinion
10 likes
This relates to the President Trump tweets … “If I , as a homosexual, then say I think Islam is a vile disgusting religion that has no place in modern democratic society, I will have a policeman fingering my neck and dragging me off to jail as well. This is absurd.” {David Starkey – YouTube – @2:38}
“David Starkey – ‘Race’ and Free Speech (March 2012)”
16 likes
Ofcom has appointed two new board members.
https://www.ofcom.org.uk/about-ofcom/latest/media/media-releases/2017/new-content-board-members?
You will never guess where both used to work.
6 likes
Ofcom priorities
2 likes
Told ya, it’s in the Times
The demographic fallacy
…Of course BME managers are lower than their percent of population,
cos their demographic is skewed towards school age,
so most BME are too young to be in senior management yet.
The BBC has no business crusading, it justhas to obey the law.
Taking steps to specially benefit BAME is racist and illegal, cos it cannot be done without discadvantaging non-BAME
4 likes
Social Engineering then .. ‘The BBC should “lead the way” on diversity both on and off screen, ‘ … paid for by the TV Tax payer … even if you don’t want it. Sounds like Merkel’s ‘We can do it!’ mass immigration chant without the people’s consent.
4 likes
Jonathan Baker 30 years at BBC culminating in “He was also appointed Head of the College of Journalism, with responsibility for training 8,000 BBC journalists.”
Good job we have these INDEPENDENT bodies to supervise the media.
Jonathan Baker also chairs the trustees of the INDEPENDENT Science Media Centre
“The board of Trustees is the major decision-making body of the Science Media Centre”
“The independence of the Science Media Centre is critical to the work we carry out. We do not have any specific agenda other than to promote the reporting of evidence-based science, and are completely independent in both our governance and funding.”
Of the other 10 members one is another beeboid Fran Unsworth (Director World Service Group, BBC)
(5 are scientists, 5 are PR people)
The 9 member sub-board also has a beeboid James Gallagher (Health Editor, BBC News)
(there are 3 other newspaper science/health editors)
Other thing that came up is a job ad for Ofcom: Northern Ireland Non Executive Director – Content Board
Location: Belfast Salary: Competitive Posted: 19 Aug 2017 Closes: 16 Sep 2017
I wonder if David Vance got the job ?
1 likes
Nick seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, and it is the news train leaving the bbc behind.
8 likes
So just give up then Nick Robinson – £3.5bn News Service hunting for the truth via twitter only.
6 likes
Remember Lily Allen? Virtue signaller extraordinaire over refugees / migrants / invaders? Apologised on our behalf and was ‘ashamed to be British’? At the time she sort-of pledged to take in those lickle bearded refugee children from Calais, into her own mansion, bless. Well it seems she had a change of heart, and instead rented out said mansion to some wealthy diplomats. (Easy mistake to make, who hasn’t told their estate agent ‘diplomats’ instead of ‘refugees’? The words are so similar.)
But now, in a cruel twist of fate, said diplomats are allegedly refusing to move out, so lickle Lily might be homeless for Xmas!?! On the streets, perhaps rubbing shoulders with some of those same refugees she almost gave her mansion to but for a slip of the tongue!! Doesn’t your heart bleed for her? You’d need a heart of stone not to laugh.
She’s been twittering about it, since deleted apparently.
But the most amusing – sorry distressing – part is the comments she’s received. Some below:
“Just sing outside their front door, that’ll get them shifted in under an hour.”
Another said: “Welcome to the real world one major difference you’ve plenty of money go buy another house!”
“Bit of a crazy request, but has anyone got Bob Geldof’s number? I think we need to organise a concert to buy Lily Allen a 4 million pound property for Christmas. She’s homeless and in need.”
While another started the hashtag “#prayforlily”, mocking the songstress.
I’m so distressed for her I must wind up this blog.
Champagne socialists – doncha luv ’em?
No.
21 likes
13 likes
Put’s the plight of a women stuck in an Iranian jail into perspective.
10 likes
“Boo hoo, I can’t move back into the flat I own , cos my immigrant tenants refuse to move out”
11 likes
Strangely not mentioned on the Beebistan website. Perhaps because Lily’s one of theirs and they only care to ridicule Right wing tweets?
https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/5063913/lily-allen-homeless-christmas-tweet-mocked/
11 likes
16 likes
@Lobster ..looks like you are snowflake-phobic
…You’ll have to be sent to a retraining camp, comrade.
8 likes
StewGreen
Make that two Big Bro.
4 likes
Lobster
My thoughts exactly. D.I.L.L.I.G.A.F.
6 likes
Chas
A Lily in Need concert.
5 likes
I’ve lit a candle for her
..well thought about it.
2 likes
I did too Stewgreen, then I burnt my Teddy Bear with it.
2 likes
Could we have a deal with the EU whereby the BBC remains in and the rest of us get both of them off our backs?
10 likes
JimS,
Please may I have your permission to Tweet your statement?
3 likes
Tweet away!
0 likes
According to the BBC the UK now has divorce issues – how do you divide the pet dog?
“Mrs May wants to begin drawing up a deal on post-Brexit trade relations between the UK and the EU but first needs to get an agreement on “divorce” issues before European leaders meet on 14 December.” {bbc.co.uk 05dec2017}
Notice the BBC put the word divorc<e in quotes – is this not a divorce then? Is it a demand!
4 likes
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/comment/blue-collar-america-thinks-trump-is-working-v3glczjvc
the BBC’s Justin Webb has a column in The times that is always worth a read.
This week he points out how blue collar workers in the United States are suddenly seeing an increase in jobs, wages and prosperity after 8 years of the Obama blight. He points out that Trump has won the republicans around to living with debt so is holding off on cutting the huge deficit Obama ran up. Webb doesn’t mention it, but if the republicans cut government spending, then that affects the poor.
So, Trump’s working class supporters, along with the poor, are firming up their backing for their man.
We wait to see if the BBC allow Justin to make these points on its relentless anti-Trump station.
7 likes
Brexit – We slide inexorably even further into the World of nonsense.
4 likes
As Sadiq ‘#LondonIsOpenExceptUSA’ Kahn and Theresa ‘Mass immigration causes problems’ May send the UK to the back of the USA queue without Obama’s help.
For me it’s positive proof that the EU rots the head of the political classes. We no longer have statesmen, but actors in a bad reality TV show.
The EU needs reforming, so we need more EU to reform it.
I’m in the EU, Get me Out of Here!
6 likes
Great news re the DUP from yesterday.
Get the feeling that May craves the backbone of the DUP-and if Arlene can continue to give us strength, then we can walk out on March 29th with no fuss whatsoever.
And Arlene will go down in history as our Maggie Churchill, as opposed to Mays impression of Chamberlain or Eden.
I know they`re all weak on history(DUP excepted)-but let Gorbachev be a reminded of where “being nice” gets you. We now have Putin, who at least looks out for Russia as Arlene is doing for Ulster.
“Stand Up For the Ulster Girl”#
7 likes
Well said Alicia,
Thank god Treezer the Apeezer didn’t win a majority. Well done DUP.
May seems to want to break up the United Kingdom. Sturgeon must be rubbing her hands with delight. ‘Now if N.Ireland have special treatment what can we have’. I can see political turmoil ahead.
Clean brake has to be the best way forward.
Altenatively, is this the first steps of a Norwegian/bespoke deal with the EU in that if N.Ireland can stay in the Customs Union, the UK get both the deals, those created by the EU as well as being able to create our own deals internationally provided we continue to pay about 10 billin a year into the EU winelake.
Is this the beginnings of EU reformation? Long shot I know but just thinking aloud.
Final thought, I heard on the Farage show a caller sugested that the DUP interruption was stage managed in order to create greater leverage from the EU? I doubt it but you never know.
Let the games begin
4 likes
Difficult to admire Arlene who instigated the Ash for Cash scandal,
and stubbornly refused to fix it, setting taxpayers with a £400million bill
1 likes
Stewgreen, by your standards,( which incidentally are often agreed with by myself), it would be difficult to admire Winston Churchill over Gallipoli. Margaret Thatcher in her association with Pinochet. Each event should be accorded its own merits in its own historical context. It’s the overall picture that counts, not the odd colour.
BTW I thought the Foster energy ‘scam’ has yet to be resolved.
3 likes
The DUP party to look a bit all over the place and scary at times. I have not looked into Cash to Ash Scandal but where Green Energy is involved it’s turned into a cash cow for many people …
Al Gore’s ‘nine Inconvenient Untruths’ {telegraph 11oct2007}
But the judge ruled that the “apocalyptic vision” presented in the film was politically partisan and thus not an impartial scientific analysis of climate change.
It (Al Gore’s environmental documentary An Inconvenient Truth) is, he (Judge Michael Burton) ruled, a “political film”.
0 likes
3 likes
3 likes