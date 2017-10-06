WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….

The weekend beckons and so does this NEW Open Thread! Detail the bias here and don’t be shy!
MarkyMark,
MY comment was really the first cos you’re just copying and pasting.
Mine…..
I will leave a comment next time on the previous comment so that my comment is the first comment to comment on the last comment. I think then I will be in serious contention to have had the first comment about a comment that was a comment but might be my comment. … i think ….
Breitbart have got this story before the bbc because I haven’t seen it yet on their homepage.
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/10/05/rotherham-council-tipped-social-worker-year-award/
Do read the comments. Really, do. There is going to be something “elemental” exploding in our society in the not too distant future.
“Reminds me of Saudi Arabia getting a seat on the UN Human Rights Commission…” {breitbart.com}
“…My opinion is that the UK is screwed. If we survive another generation rape will be all but normalised. But I suspect we as a nation, and the West in general in going down the path to civil conflict, as soon it will become obvious to all, that what is happening is all deliberate.”
Remember, who you don’t mention that’s important to the BBC £3.5bn News Service … In July, after pressure from Ican, 122 nations adopted a UN treaty designed to ban and eventually eliminate all nuclear weapons. But none of the nine known nuclear powers in the world – including the UK and the US – signed up. {bbc.co.uk 06oct2017}
– Why not mention all nine countries BBC, but make it look like the USA and UK are the baddies?
USA; UK; Russia; France; China; India; Pakistan; North Korea; Israel {wiki} – dear BBC, I used Wiki to help to!
– Why not mention all nine countries who did not sign up BBC?
– Here you go BBC, rather than saying ‘none of the nine’ why not type: USA; UK; Russia; France; China; India; Pakistan; North Korea; Israel.
– In the story, ICAN get Nobel Prize for getting countries with no nuclear arms to say they don’t want nuclear arms?
