WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….

  By

The weekend beckons and so does this NEW Open Thread! Detail the bias here and don’t be shy!

6 Responses to WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….

    • boohanna says:
      October 6, 2017 at 11:51 am

      MarkyMark,

      MY comment was really the first cos you’re just copying and pasting.

      Mine…..

      • MarkyMark says:
        October 6, 2017 at 12:02 pm

        I will leave a comment next time on the previous comment so that my comment is the first comment to comment on the last comment. I think then I will be in serious contention to have had the first comment about a comment that was a comment but might be my comment. … i think ….

  2. boohanna says:
    October 6, 2017 at 11:42 am

    Breitbart have got this story before the bbc because I haven’t seen it yet on their homepage.

    http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/10/05/rotherham-council-tipped-social-worker-year-award/

    Do read the comments. Really, do. There is going to be something “elemental” exploding in our society in the not too distant future.

  3. MarkyMark says:
    October 6, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Remember, who you don’t mention that’s important to the BBC £3.5bn News Service … In July, after pressure from Ican, 122 nations adopted a UN treaty designed to ban and eventually eliminate all nuclear weapons. But none of the nine known nuclear powers in the world – including the UK and the US – signed up. {bbc.co.uk 06oct2017}

    – Why not mention all nine countries BBC, but make it look like the USA and UK are the baddies?

    USA; UK; Russia; France; China; India; Pakistan; North Korea; Israel {wiki} – dear BBC, I used Wiki to help to!

    – Why not mention all nine countries who did not sign up BBC?
    – Here you go BBC, rather than saying ‘none of the nine’ why not type: USA; UK; Russia; France; China; India; Pakistan; North Korea; Israel.
    – In the story, ICAN get Nobel Prize for getting countries with no nuclear arms to say they don’t want nuclear arms?

Leave a Reply