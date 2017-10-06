They’re behind you…to the hilt!!!

Tories who want to lose an election so that we are forced to stay in the EU. Traitors to Party, Country, Democracy and The People?

Curious how Boris has been absolutely pilloried by the BBC over the last three weeks and his ‘disloyalty’ to May highlighted and denounced.

Odd how ‘Remain’ Tory MPs are not so treated as they actually seek to unseat May as PM never mind try to influence how Brexit is negotiated which was apparently Boris’ crime.

Grant Shapps and Ed Vaizey have been leading the charge on the BBC to remove May from office [the BBC has been helpfully spinning that May is a disaster and can’t last long as PM]…both of them are Remain…and you have to suspect most of the alleged plotters against May will be also.

So who is the most disloyal, who are the backstabbing little traitors, who are betraying May? More important why?

The BBC tells us Boris was ‘disloyal’ for raising his voice in support of May’s ‘Brexit means Brexit’ slogan but Tory MP’s who want to unseat May are not? These MP’s seek to force another election which they know that they will in all likelihood lose to Corbyn. Why? Because they put their loyalty to the EU before their Party, before their country, before democracy and before the people of this country. They hope Corbyn and a change in government will create such confusion and distraction that there will be an excuse to stop Brexit.

Hardcore Remainer Amber Rudd slips the knife in suggesting May should ‘not resign’…..with the implication that she might have cause to do so…as the Telegraph notes…’However, in calling on Mrs May to stay as Prime Minister, Ms Rudd becomes the first Cabinet minister to acknowledge that there is a question surrounding Mrs May’s immediate future.’

A small group of incredibly disloyal EU insiders and collaborators are trying to hijack this country and betray those who voted for Brexit…and the BBC doesn’t have much to say at all…except a few quiet hurrahs!!! no doubt as Lord Hall Hall parties on.