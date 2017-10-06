Because you’re worth it…her…not so much!

Apparently there is no pay gap between women and men at Radio 2...

The boss of Radio 2’s pronouncement that “there’s no gender pay issue here at all” has been met with scorn by BBC women.

Lewis Carnie, whose promotion to head of the music station was announced last November, denied that it had a gender pay gap.

“In our case at Radio 2, there is no gender pay gap. No one’s comparing like with like,” he told the Evening Standard.