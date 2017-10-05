McAlpine innocent…then let’s get another Tory!!

The BBC’s coverage of the police failure to get any evidence against Ted Heath seems somewhat careless with its innuendo leaving you with the impression the BBC is declaring Heath guilty...their major narrative all day has been that …

Sir Edward Heath ‘would have been questioned’ over abuse claims

The over emphasis on this and manner it is pronounced as if somehow massively legally meaningful suggests guilt despite this being a standard procedure and that absolutely no evidence has been found to back up any claims and indeed out of 118 claims 112 were thrown out almost instantly.

One BBC journalist ‘analysing’ the issues told us that there ‘was a big question mark as Edward Heath is not alive to defend himself’ [Didn’t stop investigations and judgement on Savile]…no, there is a big question mark as the case against him seems to be based upon a large number of false claims…that doesn’t stop the BBC gratuitously listing in lurid detail the attacks Heath is supposed to have done. Why do that unless you want to try and disgust people and, despite no evidence, still associate this to Tory Heath….mud slinging and some sticks?….and as you may think from this quote the BBC looks as if it is still intent on creating that cloud of suspicion…

Operation Conifer has gathered a vast amount of evidence – pursuing a total of 1,580 lines of inquiry and it has made public the most serious allegations against the former prime minister, but it can’t tell us whether they are true. More than anything else, this report prompts more questions than it answers

Hmmm….so an enormous amount of, er, ‘evidence’, and yet they cannot make a single thing stick? Never mind, the BBC can make the mud stick.