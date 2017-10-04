The bias is endless. They are shameless. Here is where you detail it!
Search Biased BBC
Recent Comments
- Up2snuff October 6, 2017 at 9:04 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…mi cash 'n pockt shrinkin' dem grate conservtif no care dem grate conservtif worry bout dead lefant mi cash n...
- Guest Who October 6, 2017 at 9:00 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…The only explanation is he must have footage of Ian Katz in bed with a goat or something: https://twitter.com/lbc/status/915952830212698112
- Beeb Brother October 6, 2017 at 8:57 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…Do they ever report on a single event without politicising it? Even if they reported on a leaf falling from...
- Fedup2 October 6, 2017 at 8:57 am on Because you’re worth it…her…not so much!Events fly past but I do recall that on the day of the PMs coughing fit - sorry - speach...
- Broadcasting-on-Behalf-of-the-Caliphate October 6, 2017 at 8:50 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…So today I learnt that Sky's Political Editor is Faisal Islam. In January 2015, he was nominated for the Services...
- JamesArthur October 6, 2017 at 8:48 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…Now we are doing racism...what strikes me is how racism seems to only go one way on the BBC White...
- JamesArthur October 6, 2017 at 8:37 am on Von Druncker’s Express to Ever Closer UnionGC If any of the Remoaners had bothered to read any of the EU policy papers they would be in...
- Fedup2 October 6, 2017 at 8:34 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…Our humph (£650k pa) gave his game away talking about how to get rid of a woman pm - apparently...
- Dadad October 6, 2017 at 8:19 am on Von Druncker’s Express to Ever Closer UnionSurely you have forgotten what Gorbachov said ? 'The EU is the USSR dressed in western clothes'.
- MarkyMark October 6, 2017 at 8:19 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…Learning from cultures is a one way street. Western Civilization has done nothing but evil. Could it be that women...
Biased-BBC Twitter
Categoriesagw anti-American anti-conservative anti-Israel anti Israel. pro Palestinian Antisemitism BBC agenda BBC bias bbc bias and balance. bbc bias by omission BBC censorship BBC Question Time BBC selectivity bias Biased BBC climate change dhimmis general thread immigration Islam israel Mark Mardell obama obama bias Obamalove open thread pro-labour pro-palestinian pro EU pro Hamas pro Islam pro Labour bias pro Obama PRO OBAMA AT ALL COSTS. pro Obama BBC agenda question time question time live Richard Black save gordon. Uncategorized USA politics US economy US News US politics US presidential elections
The only explanation is he must have footage of Ian Katz in bed with a goat or something:
0 likes
mi cash ‘n pockt shrinkin’
dem grate conservtif no care
dem grate conservtif worry bout dead lefant
mi cash n pockt still shrinkin’
dem grate conservtif no care
dem worree bout leedah
dem grate conservtif dem like dem grate Bibbycee
orl buggerup
0 likes