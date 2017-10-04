The bias is endless. They are shameless. Here is where you detail it!
Search Biased BBC
Recent Comments
- GCooper October 5, 2017 at 11:35 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…The following was flagged by a reader on Going Postal and is a very interesting perspective on immigration from Africa,...
- Jerry Owen October 5, 2017 at 11:18 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…I notice May is bringing in a law that means that if you or your family wish retain ownership of...
- honestus October 5, 2017 at 11:15 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…Perspective is a wonderful thing, this is why the BBC do not engage in it. May has had a poor...
- GCooper October 5, 2017 at 11:11 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…Kathy Gyngell has an excellent post about Margaret Thatcher in today's Conservative Woman. It is highly recommended. https://www.conservativ...
- KatieH October 5, 2017 at 11:04 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…The lunacy continues in the states https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7wAq0oALgOY
- MarkyMark October 5, 2017 at 11:03 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…Euro Moments: Thatcher says 'no, no, no' to Europe {bbc.co.uk may2014} "She (Thatcher) was responding to a call by European...
- Synchronised October 5, 2017 at 10:53 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…Up2, I'm with you on this one. They see an opportunity to continue the vitriol and also trip someone up...
- MarkyMark October 5, 2017 at 10:48 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…Yeah - I thought it was real BBC site! Guess you have to contain your bias ... “Pipe to Pipe...
- Lobster October 5, 2017 at 10:48 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…That takes the Bisque-it.
- MarkyMark October 5, 2017 at 10:45 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…"this is the conversation we will be having when the Mullahs nuke us” – Douglas Murray {youtube} The BBC is...
Biased-BBC Twitter
Categoriesagw anti-American anti-conservative anti-Israel anti Israel. pro Palestinian Antisemitism BBC agenda BBC bias bbc bias and balance. bbc bias by omission BBC censorship BBC Question Time BBC selectivity bias Biased BBC climate change dhimmis general thread immigration Islam israel Mark Mardell obama obama bias Obamalove open thread pro-labour pro-palestinian pro EU pro Hamas pro Islam pro Labour bias pro Obama PRO OBAMA AT ALL COSTS. pro Obama BBC agenda question time question time live Richard Black save gordon. Uncategorized USA politics US economy US News US politics US presidential elections
I notice May is bringing in a law that means that if you or your family wish retain ownership of your body once it is deceased you have to actively apply to the state.
This is quite nasty and scary stuff that you don’t actually own your body, it now means you have your body on loan from the state.
Can any leftwinger that visits this site please tell me what is conservative ( small state ) about May?
3 likes
The following was flagged by a reader on Going Postal and is a very interesting perspective on immigration from Africa, from an Italian academic who has spent her career researching Africa.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-10-04/anna-bono-theres-no-future-africans-europe
It’s worth reading, both for Prof Bono’s informed opinions and to remind ourselves that such opinions are never represented on the BBC – however authoritative and well researched they may be.
0 likes