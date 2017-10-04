MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…

  By

The bias is endless. They are shameless. Here is where you detail it!

159 Responses to MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…

  1. Jerry Owen says:
    October 5, 2017 at 11:18 am

    I notice May is bringing in a law that means that if you or your family wish retain ownership of your body once it is deceased you have to actively apply to the state.
    This is quite nasty and scary stuff that you don’t actually own your body, it now means you have your body on loan from the state.
    Can any leftwinger that visits this site please tell me what is conservative ( small state ) about May?

  2. GCooper says:
    October 5, 2017 at 11:35 am

    The following was flagged by a reader on Going Postal and is a very interesting perspective on immigration from Africa, from an Italian academic who has spent her career researching Africa.

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-10-04/anna-bono-theres-no-future-africans-europe

    It’s worth reading, both for Prof Bono’s informed opinions and to remind ourselves that such opinions are never represented on the BBC – however authoritative and well researched they may be.

