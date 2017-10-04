MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…

  By | |

The bias is endless. They are shameless. Here is where you detail it!

4 Responses to MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…

  1. Lobster says:
    October 4, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Yippee!!
    First !!

  2. Fedup2 says:
    October 4, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    I worry that this site is starting to resemble guardian comments – although I think there is more sensible moderation.
    The tit for tat stuff on the catflap section about Catalonia is unseemly and out of character.

    Any way – al Beeb is hoping to be responsible for taking the political head of the PM. They haven’t focused it yet because of the natural public sympathy for a woman with a cough speaking to a few million people . Al Beeb scored points on noticing that letters from the sign behind the PM fell off. I watched but didn’t notice. They’ll use it for symbolism about the Conservative party betcha.

  3. MartinW says:
    October 4, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    I excuse the coughing and her less than adept handling of the interruption, but the socialist, big-government content of her speech appalled me. It was imperative she raised the spirits of the congregation with a clear and optimistic vision for the future and preferably some stirring rhetoric, but instead the speech was low-key in tone and delivery. I sat through it all. Truly this was Mogodon May on public display.

    • G.W.F. says:
      October 4, 2017 at 6:43 pm

      I am concerned about her big government approach. Only a couple of years ago we were arguing that it is best to retain the voluntary opt in approach to organ donation. We argued that better information regarding transplant successes and clarity regarding criteria for post mortem retrieval would be the best direction. But following Wales and Labour the PM decided that the government owns your bodies

      As for the speech. I have seen it compared to Monty Python plus Faulty Towers.
      Perhaps her cough will be the excuse to retire due to ill health

      Guido referred to the letter F falling off the sign, suggesting it meant ‘F off’.

