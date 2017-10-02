START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….

  By | |

A new week of bias from the dinosaur BBC and here is where YOU capture the bias!

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on Google+Email this to someone
Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….

  1. DownBoy says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Yay first at last….. somewhat marred by the fact that Roland has just kicked off the other thread!

       3 likes

Leave a Reply