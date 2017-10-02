Search Biased BBC
START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….
Times : 700 students/staff from American University in St Martin damaged by Hurricane Irma have all moved to Preston Poly.
Hmm that’s the French/Dutch island
And while LibMib journis protect Islam and mock Trump for not being rainbow enough.
Saintly Egypt cracks down on gays
Egypt still using anal examinations to detect and imprison ‘chronic homosexuals’ {independent.co.uk 17feb2015}
“Activists say the ‘abusive’ tests are based on discredited 150-year-old theories”
…
“The shape of the hole will change,” he said. The anus “won’t be normal anymore and will look like the female vagina.”
…
The government may be seeking to boost its credentials as a protector of morals and religious values to placate members of the banned Muslim Brotherhood.
Read More Section within the article …
Egypt police using apps like Grindr to trap gay people
Egypt cuts ‘first gay wedding video’ jail sentences
Egypt court clears 26 men held in raid on ‘gay bathhouse’
And what a problem that poses for the BBC! I wonder which intersectional favourite triumphs – homosexuals or Mohammedans? Much heart-searching in the editorial meetings, I’m sure. They’ll have to phone the Guardian for a ruling.
At the National Opera in Cluj Napoca, Romania, a concert that included an imam performing the Muslim call to prayer was interrupted by people singing the national anthem. Five people were peacefully escorted out and fined by the local police. Codrin Goia, one of the people escorted out, declared:
“Yesterday, October 1, 2017, a multicultural piece was held at the National Opera in Cluj. This concert was supposed to bring a message of peace, but I heard with a group of friends, a group of nationalists from here in Cluj, members of the New Right party, that a Muslim imam would scream “Allahu Akbar”, the same chant all the terrorists who commit attacks and murders scream. Ironically, on that same day, in Marseilles, France, two women were stabbed and killed by a terrorist who yelled out the same thing. We went to that piece to see what that was all about.
… {gatesofvienna.net 03oct2017}
BBC £3.5billion Search for ‘Allahu Akbar’ …
Marseille attack: Two young women stabbed to death // Marseille attack: Two young women stabbed to death // Michigan airport knife attacker shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’, says FBI // Buckingham Palace suspect was brandishing 4ft sword, police say // France: Women injured in hammer attack // Buckingham Palace arrest: Suspect carried sword in car // Frenchman stabbed by couple shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ // Ryanair flight delayed by ‘drunk jihadist jokers’ // Second arrest over Buckingham Palace ‘terror incident’ // The JVS Show: Term-time holidays, “Allahu Akbar” row plus the consumer hour. // Brussels attack: Man shot after stabbing soldier // Eiffel Tower knifeman held by police amid terror fears // Eyewitness describes explosion at Brussels train station // ‘Allahu Akbar’ attacker shot by French police //Newspaper headlines: Barcelona shooting, and Bake Off returns //Paris attack: ‘Algerian-born’ suspect in Lille hospital //Paris attack: Man held after car rams into soldiers //White House defends its silence on mosque bomb // Barcelona attack: Van driver shot dead by police // Suspected suicide bomber shot at Brussels railway station // Louvre attack: French soldier shoots machete-wielding man
