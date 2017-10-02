START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….

  1. gaxvil says:
    October 3, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Not sure quite when it happened but to be gay / black / female or any combination of such, bestows a superiority that may not be questioned or bettered.

  2. Loobyloo says:
    October 3, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    They don’t like it up ’em!
    http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-41481520
    ‘Former women’s college fields all-male University Challenge team’
    Lol!
    What about imposing a quota bBBC?

    • Fedup2 says:
      October 3, 2017 at 6:11 pm

      It’s similar to the girlie oriented questions that female contestants get on mastermind . My special subject would be al Beeb bias with £650k humph asking the questions. Qu1. What sort of schools did the TOADY presenters go to ? Ans – No state ones. { correct }

  4. MartinW says:
    October 3, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    The latest on Guido prompts me to speculate how the BBC will react to Alan Duncan’s remark that ” Brexit is a working class tantrum”. I think it presents tricky dilemma for them, and my guess is that the BBC will keep a low profile.

  5. taffman says:
    October 3, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    How long will it take until Al Beeb put this up ?………………………….
    “Brexit vote was ‘tantrum’ by British working class, says Alan Duncan” That’s Sir Alan .
    https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/oct/03/brexit-vote-was-tantrum-by-british-working-class-says-alan-duncan
    Will they dare ?

  6. Fedup2 says:
    October 3, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    I wondered which chief beeboid auto cue reader would be sent to Vagas – answer – the black one – Myree. Al Beeb not content with their local staff. I bet sopel, Katy and comrade C4 snow turn up to mock the president of another country as though he is responsible to them.
    Not a lot about the Islamic bomb factory and cell found in Paris. Looks like al Beeb has tipexed out Islamic terrorism and prefers other subjects .

    As I write this al Beeb 6 o’clock news is gleefully reporting the EU parliament criticising the British government in its negotiations. – politely we should tell al Beeb and the EU to Eff Off. 453? Days to Brexit.

