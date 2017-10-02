Search Biased BBC
START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….
343 Responses to START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….
Not sure quite when it happened but to be gay / black / female or any combination of such, bestows a superiority that may not be questioned or bettered.
4 likes
They don’t like it up ’em!
http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-41481520
‘Former women’s college fields all-male University Challenge team’
Lol!
What about imposing a quota bBBC?
3 likes
It’s similar to the girlie oriented questions that female contestants get on mastermind . My special subject would be al Beeb bias with £650k humph asking the questions. Qu1. What sort of schools did the TOADY presenters go to ? Ans – No state ones. { correct }
0 likes
These are good speeches, I admit not recent ones …
“One should still register how ludicrous it is to talk about the cartoon crisis.”
“Which do you value more? Truth or freedom?”
“Free speech, and freedom of thought, is the foundation of what we are. (Western World)” – David Starkey @ 0:28
“Restrictions and limitations on the freedoms of speech undermine the foundations of justice…”
{reference to Boris Johnson’s speech – order-order.com – 03oct2017}
0 likes
The latest on Guido prompts me to speculate how the BBC will react to Alan Duncan’s remark that ” Brexit is a working class tantrum”. I think it presents tricky dilemma for them, and my guess is that the BBC will keep a low profile.
3 likes
MartinW
Great minds…………….. !
😉
0 likes
How long will it take until Al Beeb put this up ?………………………….
“Brexit vote was ‘tantrum’ by British working class, says Alan Duncan” That’s Sir Alan .
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/oct/03/brexit-vote-was-tantrum-by-british-working-class-says-alan-duncan
Will they dare ?
3 likes
“Alan Duncan MP – Embarrassing U-Turn on MP’s expenses”
http://disq.us/p/1moqbxq
// thanks to order-order.com
3 likes
I wondered which chief beeboid auto cue reader would be sent to Vagas – answer – the black one – Myree. Al Beeb not content with their local staff. I bet sopel, Katy and comrade C4 snow turn up to mock the president of another country as though he is responsible to them.
Not a lot about the Islamic bomb factory and cell found in Paris. Looks like al Beeb has tipexed out Islamic terrorism and prefers other subjects .
As I write this al Beeb 6 o’clock news is gleefully reporting the EU parliament criticising the British government in its negotiations. – politely we should tell al Beeb and the EU to Eff Off. 453? Days to Brexit.
2 likes