START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….

  1. seismicboy says:
    October 2, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Sky News in full flow over the Las Vegas shooting but some obvious and ill-considered comments abound.
    “how did the gunman get 10 rifles into his room?”
    “hotels have different rules”
    Really? I’m sorry sir, we only allow a maximum of 5 rifles per room.
    WTF kind of crap journalism is that?

  2. Lucy Pevensey says:
    October 2, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    pol-leo-cullum-that-s-not-my-political-opinion-that-s-just-stuff-i-hear-on-the-radio-new-yorker-cartoon.jpg?w=500

  3. MarkyMark says:
    October 2, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Bags for ‘a short’ life …
    Bags for life can pose food poisoning risk – Food Standards Agency {02oct2017}
    “Bags for life pose a food poisoning risk if they are used to carry raw foods such as meat and fish, a consumer watchdog is warning.”

    Life expectancy rises ‘grinding to halt’ in England {bbc.co.uk jul2017}

  4. StewGreen says:
    October 2, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    7:30pm BBC1 regional editions (via Sky 956 etc)
    BBC Inside Out East
    – In Luton, we ask how the national anti-radicalisation programme is viewed in the community two years since it came into force. We speak to the mum whose four-year-old boy was almost referred to Prevent after he drew pictures at his nursery school showing not a ‘cooker bomb’ but his dad cutting a cucumber.
    – As the number of newly homeless people living in tents grows, we follow Mervyn, who has Asperger’s and who used to be an engineer,
    – And with butterflies disappearing, gardener Bunny Guinness helps us make our gardens in the east better to attract them
    http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b095h213

    BBC Inside Out West
    Why has Bristol Prison got such a high suicide rate? (you know which death they won’t mention)
    We investigate the failings in the cases of two young men with mental-health problems who killed themselves while on remand in the prison.
    – A former boxing champ fighting terminal cancer explains his decision to stop chemo in favour of natural remedies.
    – A glimpse into high-rise living in Bristol’s oldest tower block.

    • StewGreen says:
      October 2, 2017 at 5:05 pm

      Other editions
      NE
      – the war that’s broken out between traders in one north east town.
      – should we be encouraging young girls to take part in beauty pageants,
      – why some of the comedians on the northern circuit are standing up for themselves

      BBC Inside Out Yorkshire & Lincolnshire
      – spectacular folk opera about the terrifying floods which hit the Calder Valley back in 2015
      – allegations of wildlife abuse in the Peak District.

      BBC Inside Out North West
      – Mersey Gateway Bridge is due to open, connecting Widnes with Runcorn. Critics are angry that motorists will have to pay to cross, despite other UK tolls being scrapped.
      – People sleeping rough or who are homeless often go without vital medical treatment. exclusive access to a new North West GP scheme which could be a lifesaver AND save the NHS money.

      BBC Inside Out East Midlands
      – allegations of wildlife abuse in the Peak District.
      – controversy which still overshadows the song that launched BBC Radio 1.

      BBC Inside Out London
      – With the government cracking down on diesel cars, Mark Jordan asks whether the electric car can really save us.
      – the mystery of a buried trove of WWII dog tags.
      – how derelict glasshouses are being transformed into beautiful market gardens.

      BBC Inside Out South
      We meet the residents of tower blocks who say their long-standing safety concerns are being ignored
      – an explosive experiment, reveal why the controversial aluminium cladding used on many public buildings and tower blocks may not be fit for purpose.

      BBC Inside Out South East
      – A look at the hidden problem of rural homelessness.
      – To mark Bipolar Awareness Day, we find out what it’s like to live with the illness.
      – cyclists giving pensioners a renewed lust for life in an outreach scheme set to sweep the nation.

      BBC Inside Out South West
      – the growing stink over farm pollution in the south west.
      – Brixham’s magnificent masted trawlers.

      BBC Inside Out West Midlands
      Fifty years ago Birmingham band The Move with song Flowers in the Rain was the first to be played at the launch of Radio 1. But the band never made a penny from the track after an extraordinary intervention by the prime minister of the day.

