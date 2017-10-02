Search Biased BBC
START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….
10 Responses to START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….
You wait all weekend for one to come along….
13 likes
Ah, but this is the real one!
2 likes
The BBC on their CBBC channel are going full steam ahead to indoctrinate our kids with “Black History Month”:
http://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround/news
Lead story: Black History Month in Britain: Great women you should know about
Included in this dubious list as a Great Person you Should Know About is Dianne Abbot – the incompetent Shadow Home Secretary of the Jeremy Corbyn Labour Party – who’s main claim to fame was being black, being one of Corbyn’s mistresses and being full of hot air as demonstrated in the previous general election campaign – where even Jeremy Corbyn, in an unprecedented step, was forced to withdraw her from the public view after yet another display of incompetence on radio.
They have also listed Mary Seacole – which is someone that has been pushed by Black political activists as being more or of equal importance to Florence Nightingale, only for Historians to note that Mary Seacole was a mixed race figure of minor relevance who was primarily in Crimea to sell her wares. In the original BBC article posted several hours ago the BBC didn’t even mention Florence Nightingale and confused Florence Nightingale for Mother Theresa for fecks sake! In the latest edit (45 minutes old) they have corrected this – but I kept a copy of the original (it shows how lacking in knowledge these people are who write this activist shite).
http://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround/41433196
The second story is headlined: Kids explain why Black History Month is important to them
http://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround/41453182
Expect the CBBC channel to be filled with such stories over the next month.
The BBC propaganda is relentless
8 likes
Thanks for that, I did enjoy reading this about Fabbot:
She also started the London Schools and the Black Child programme, which aims to help black children to do well in school.
If only the bBC had mentioned the part about how she sent her son to a private school whilst campaigning against them. But then black women do know best,
6 likes
Did not one black man have a dream that when his children grew up they would be judged not by the colour of their skin but by the content of their character?
5 likes
Shia Muslims commemorate Ashura with self-flagellation rituals in UK (Manchester, out on the street) {rt.com 01oct2017}
“A procession of Shia Muslims marched down Wilmslow road in Rusholme, south Manchester on Saturday, slapping their bare chests in a ritual of self-flagellation to mark the religious festival of Ashura. Manchester’s Shia Muslims joined other devotees across the world in punishing themselves, in some cases, even drawing blood. Ashura falls on the tenth day of the month of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. The festival marks the death of Imam Hussein who died in the Battle of Karbala in the seventh century.”
* NASTY IMAGE BELOW: Men Walking in procession Covered in Blood Holding Knives **
* NASTY IMAGE BELOW: Men Walking in procession Covered in Blood Holding Knives
… Manchester 2017 is quite tame compared to Iran 2007…
source: {iranpoliticsclub.net 2007}
– Did they celebrate Ashura inside the Mosques before 2017? Not seen this reported before.
– Let’s try the BBC £3.5bn News Service and search for ‘Ashura’ …
Suicide ‘shepherd’ bomber kills several people near Kabul mosque (sep2017) // Kabul shrine attack kills Shia Muslims during Ashura (oct2016) // Words of Faith: Ashura and Islam (1995) // Words of Faith: Day of Ashura – Islam (1996) // Words of Faith: The Day of Ashura – Islam (1994) // Dhaka blasts: One dead in attack on Shia Ashura ritual (oct2015) // Saudi Arabia Shia attack: Five killed at Ashura event (oct2015) // Re-enactments as Shia Muslims mark holy day of Ashura {bbc.co.uk nov2014} : “Some Shia men seek to emulate the suffering of Hussein by flagellating themselves with chains or cutting their foreheads.”
– Odd that RT report on Ashura in Manchester,UK (oct2017) and the BBC don’t. Wiki says “it (Muslim men cutting their heads or whipping themselves until they bleed, in public, in front of women and children for God) creates a backward and negative image of their community (Shia Muslims).“
6 likes
Nick Robinson:
“We must probe, probe, probe the liberal consensus.”
Beeb website today:
Tories greeted by large protests; confidence gap holding women back (how progressive to infantilise women thus!); LA shrugs over Harry’s girlfriend; NFL players defy Trump.
That liberal consensus is being eviscarated!
6 likes
Like other media the BBC gives saturation coverage to the ‘mass’ shooting killing of two in Las Vegas. But the killing of two Indian children by Pakistan is not news.
It’s almost like some lives matter more depending on the country of origin of the victims.
http://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pakistan-violates-ceasefire-in-poonch-indian-army-retaliates/story-5i30aIuOVTlQ155sJ722zH.html
3 likes
Just the tone, from BBC R4, this week feels different, sounds different to last week.
This week negative. Last week neutral, maybe even positive.
Whatever could be going on?
3 likes
Just posted this as the start the week page took over! As RD said, you wait all week for one to come along!
A lesson for Jezza Corbynomics, Teresa appeasonomics, BBC whinynomics, the electorate and the moochers. Stuff for nothing always ends the same way.
Even the cartoon Lula looks a bit like Jezza
0 likes