Meanwhile at the whine bar

Trump has come under a torrent of criticism and abuse because he dared to defend himself, the massive relief effort and all the workers participating in it to help Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria. He was originally savagely criticised by the mayor of San Juan, a local Democrat, who stated that Trump’s neglect in essence was going to result in a genocide. Any wonder he responded to that claim?

“Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help”. He went on: “They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job.”

From the Guardian which has run a huge amount of space attacking Trump for essentially that one message he Tweeted out in response to this….

The mayor of San Juan lashed out at Trump administration on Friday, decrying its relief effort in the wake of hurricanes Jose and Maria and saying if it doesn’t solve the logistics “what we we are going to see is something close to a genocide”. “We are dying here,” Carmen Yulín Cruz said at a press conference, speaking with tears in her eyes. “I cannot fathom the thought that the greatest nation in the world cannot figure out the logistics for a small island of 100 miles by 35 miles. So, mayday, we are in trouble.” Cruz appealed directly to the president, saying: “So, Mr Trump, I am begging you to take charge and save lives. After all, that is one of the founding principles of the United States of … America. If not, the world will see how we are treated not as second-class citizens but as animals that can be disposed of. Enough is enough.”

So the mayor ‘lashed out’ and said Trump was treating Puerto Ricans like animals and that genocide would be the result…and yet Trump is wrong to answer back?

Trump, having responded well to tackle Irma and Harvey, has sent 10,000 US personnel to help put Puerto Rico back in working order along with huge amounts of supplies including generators to provide at least some power…the Guardian mentions these but not where they came from….

The electric grid was badly damaged by the two storms, leaving many without power and reliant on gas-powered generators.

The BBC of course has decided that it is Trump who is ‘lashing out’…no idea that it was the mayor who made completely sensationalist and incendiary comments about Trump…

We have this obvious porkie from the mayor reported straight-faced by the BBC…

Responding to Trump’s tweets in an interview the mayor said: “I was asking for help. I wasn’t saying anything nasty about the president.”

Listening to 5 Live earlier discussing this issue and it was more a chat down the wine bar with like-minded souls who all despise Trump, Jane Garvey tut-tutting at Trump’s alleged callousness and indifference to the disaster. It was utter rubbish, ill-informed and prejudiced.

At present the US is putting $6.7 billion towards the relief efforts going to Harvey, Irma and Maria as well as massive amounts of other resources. Trump was criticised for mentioning the huge debts Puerto Rico has [£72 billion…for a small island economy]…..

Trump again referred to the island’s debt crisis, saying it would have to work with federal authorities to determine how to pay for a massive recovery effort compounded by “the tremendous amount of existing debt already on the island”. He tweeted earlier: “The fact is that Puerto Rico has been destroyed by two hurricanes. Big decisions will have to be made as to the cost of its rebuilding!”

But once again Trump is right….the debt is a big issue and as Trump says ‘must be dealt with’…meaning taken into account when working out how to rebuild Puerto Rico…

The hurricane has raised questions about how much of a role the federal government plays in solving Puerto Rico’s crisis and whether creditors would give any relief to the island, weighed down by $72 billion in debt. Any bailout of bondholders or moves toward debt forgiveness looks unlikely, experts said. The more likely scenario is that bondholders wait for a federal package while they continue to try and work out their own situation through the bankruptcy process – which is currently on hold.

There are attempts to portray this as a Katrina-like repeat of Federal neglect, incompetence and indifference….

Critics have warned that Maria threatens to become “Trump’s Katrina” – a reference to the 2005 hurricane that smashed New Orleans and became a defining failure of George W Bush’s presidency.

Yeah, those ‘critics’ again….Democrats and the likes of the NYT and WashPo media…..but who was really at fault in New Orleans, and who did the likes of the BBC ignore when dishing out the blame…the Mayor, Ray Nagin…now in prison….

In 2014, Nagin was convicted on twenty of twenty-one charges of wire fraud, bribery, and money laundering related to bribes from city contractors before and after Katrina and was sentenced to ten years in federal prison.

It was Nagin’s failure to put into action any effective emergency response that resulted in so much disorder, ignoring state and federal offers of help and advice to evacuate the city…nothing to do with Bush…and yet it was Bush whom the BBC laid all the blame on…one of its finest shaking with anger as he berated Bush for his apparent failures and ‘racism’. They even tried to blame the Iraq war…if only Bush hadn’t gone to war there would have been more troops to help on the ground. A bizarre attempt to bring the hated Iraq war into the debate and thus double up the criticism of Bush. The BBC never misses an opportunity nor a trick.

Essentially Trump is right and the BBC, Guardian and mayor of San Juan are politically motivated anti-Trump voices more intent on attacking Trump than seeing Puerto Rico back on its feet.

The Governor of Puerto Rico thinks the Federal help is spot on…why is the BBC not concentrating on that and on the massive relief effort instead of agit-prop from the mayor of San Juan?