What we always knew about the BBC attitude…..catch ’em young and keep ’em hooked for life…hence any attempts to criticise the BBC will be met with blinkered, adoring, mindless love for it or indifference to the BBC’s faults…..after all isn’t ‘uncle’ Attenborough so friendly and the animals so cuddly…how’d we cope without the BBC’s warm embrace…never mind the dodgy news and left-wing bigotry, we just love Attenborough….

There’s stiff pressure from the BBC Trust to fulfil its remit of reducing that audience’s age from today’s average of 33 (though he points out the most common age of listener is 23) into the intended 15-24 demographic – the idea being a Radio 1 disciple will stay true to the BBC for life.