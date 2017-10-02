What we always knew about the BBC attitude…..catch ’em young and keep ’em hooked for life…hence any attempts to criticise the BBC will be met with blinkered, adoring, mindless love for it or indifference to the BBC’s faults…..after all isn’t ‘uncle’ Attenborough so friendly and the animals so cuddly…how’d we cope without the BBC’s warm embrace…never mind the dodgy news and left-wing bigotry, we just love Attenborough….
There’s stiff pressure from the BBC Trust to fulfil its remit of reducing that audience’s age from today’s average of 33 (though he points out the most common age of listener is 23) into the intended 15-24 demographic – the idea being a Radio 1 disciple will stay true to the BBC for life.
The BBCs obsession with young people is quite sinister . Are they still Jimmy Savalling along .
Of course the BBC think that young people are like Peter Pan , and stay forever young and as stupid as themselves . Old people , coffin dodgers , are made by evil capitalists in gentlemens clubs , although there are one or two nice old people who have been socialists all their life and fear Brexit . Like Vince Cable .
I can’t understand why someone who supposedly loves animals is so obsessed with showing children other animals ripping other animals apart!?
Attenborough – blood thirsty fake animal lover!
“Catch ’em young”
Like this by those in our educated system:
BBC ‘documentary’ No More Boys and Girls: Can Our Kids Go Gender Free? – taking a class of exclusively white 7-year-old children and ‘intervening’ their boy/girl behaviour for six weeks, trying to make them “gender neutral”. In the end, the Sudanese Iranian “doctor” who hosted the show declared the only achievement was making a lot of kids confused and angry. “I’m worried that all I’ve done is upset a load of kids and none of this has had the slightest effect,” he said.
I can only hope that result is true.
Six weeks of open child abuse, paid for and broadcast to the British public in two documentaries, and people just shrug their shoulders and continue as normal. BBC has faced NO repercussions for this, rather they’ve just continued ramming the LGBTQ bullshit even harder in our faces since.
