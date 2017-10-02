Blinkered on the road to Hell

Deep joy….on the same day….from the BBC:
Highway to Heaven
What one Canadian street could teach the world about religious harmony
and
Edmonton: Five injured in Canada ‘terror’ incidents
Canadian police have confirmed they are investigating possible acts of terrorism after multiple incidents in Edmonton, Alberta, on Saturday night.
They said a police officer controlling traffic at a Canadian Football League game was struck by a car at high speed and then attacked with a knife.
A man driving a van went on to hit at least four pedestrians and was arrested two hours later after a police chase.
Police said an Islamic State (IS) group flag was found in one of the vehicles.
Clearly this has nothing to do with Religious Harmony.
If you want to look at Religious Harmony just send your reporter to an average street in downtown Baghdad in Iraq, or to an average street in downtown Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, or to an average street in downtown Damascus in Syria, or to an average street in downtown Teheran in Iran, or to an average street in downtown Tripoli in Libya or to an average street in downtown Islamabad in Pakistan …
So if this story has nothing to do with Religious Harmony – what is it about?
It is all about the influence of Political Islam and their goal of the eventual conquest of the West – an historical goal of Islam ever since its expansion into the west was stopped at the Battle of Toulouse in the 8th century and again at the Battle of Vienna in the 17th century:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Umayyad_invasion_of_Gaul
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Vienna
