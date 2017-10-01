A senseless attack?

‘The alleged murderer was clearly a Muslim, but there is very little to suggest that he adhered to a hard-line interpretation of his religion or that he had political or religious motives. Still, searching for patterns and for answers is part of what it is to be human. I loathe cliche, but perhaps, for once, this is a “senseless tragedy”, devoid of deeper meaning.’

The BBC is still downplaying the ‘racist’ attack on a 14 year old boy outside a mosque….why? Because they are pretty sure it was an attack by another Muslim, probably Sunni against Shia. No sensationalist headlines shouting about ‘racism’ or ‘hate’….just a boring, undramatic, low key heading as they update the report…

So who’s the man arrested? Any clues? Any religion or ethnicity? They obviously know because we get this oblique statement..

Echoing the police that the motive for the attack was not yet clear, he added: “Background checks so far have not associated the suspect with any particular mosque or community.”

So good probability he is Muslim. Note the BBC does not mention that the boy attacked was a Shia Muslim….possibly very relevant to the story…one clue too many for the BBC to give away? Then we get this…..

“The board of trustees emphasises that whatever the motive behind this attack, it should not be sensationalised and neither used as a justification to spread hatred or incite violence.”

The BBC has no problem sensationalising and indeed faking news that labels an attack as a racist hate crime when it thinks it was done by a white person but when the possibility is that an attack was by one Muslim upon another this needs to be covered up and downplayed so that it isn’t ‘sensationalised’ and ‘someone’ doesn’t use it to spread hate and incite violence even if the story is true?….but it’s OK to spread hate and incite violence then against white non-Muslims in the BBC’s eyes and do so with a false news story?

The BBC reports that little quote from Mosque officials but fails to report this from yesterday….

The founding member of the Shia mosque, who asked not to be named, believes the attack was ‘inspired by Daesh’ – the Arabic nickname for ISIS. He said: ‘There is no doubt that this was a targeted attack. ‘The victim might have been random, but in my mind it is clear that these people are from Daesh, and wanted to kill a Shia Muslim based on the belief that they would go to heaven.’ ‘The West thinks the animosity with Daesh is a new thing, but we’ve been dealing with this for 1,400 years.

If it had been a quote about the Far Right the BBC would absolutely have printed it and broadcast it widely, loudly and often.

The BBC clearly hasn’t learnt a thing since Rotherham and Rochdale and still censors ‘bad news’ about Muslims that paints them or their ideology in a negative light.

Perhaps an irony that just days ago the BBC’s Nick Robinson said this...