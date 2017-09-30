Well I’ll Be Damned if I don’t

The liberal do-gooders falling out with each other.
Normally the BBC treats every utterance from his holyship as the word of God, Gospel, especially if he is doing a drive-by take-down of the Tories or their welfare or ‘austerity’ policies.
Today not so much as the Archbish, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, lays into the BBC.
The BBC’s response was immediately to source voices critical of the Churche’s own response to abuse claims against it rather than to look too closely at what Welby said about the BBC, never mind admit he may have been right…naturally he is completely wrong and the BBC just doesn’t recognise anything he says.
I imagine the BBC will send Dimbleby round to the Archbish’s place to give him a dressing down.
The Spectator is similarly unimpressed with the BBC’s self-serving response [not to mention ungrateful as the Archbish gave his services to them]…
The BBC’s self-absorption has obscured Justin Welby’s real message
You have to try really hard to get any idea of what the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby actually said in his interview for the BBC Today programme, the one where he said the BBC had acted with less integrity than the Church of England or the Catholic church when it came to the abuse of children by Jimmy Savile. You may well have heard that part because it is what the BBC itself reported on its own news broadcasts and duly, every other news outlet followed its lead.
The BBC opted to focus on the one bit of the interview where Justin Welby had the impudence to criticise it. Perhaps – probably – he was rash to say that the BBC’s response to Savile had less integrity than that of the churches when it came to abuse, but was it really that interesting? If the Corporation has done one thing, it’s to bear out what the Archbishop says that the reflexes of institutions are to protect themselves. Justin Welby may well feel he’s been stitched up by the BBC – quoted out of context and with one observation blown out of all proportion from the rest and used to condemn him – the programme promptly invited victim support groups to take issue with his remarks. Presumably he gave this interview in a friendly spirit. Well, that’ll teach him.
The hard left have been eating their own for some time now, most likely because they know they can’t win the argument against conservativism or libertarian values, and they no longer possess the authority to silence dissent. But they have to attack someone or something, because hate is all they have. So they target each other for hollow, phyrric victories as a defence mechanism to try and convince themselves that they’re still in the right and that their influence hasn’t been diminished by crushing defeat after crushing defeat.
I heard the interview – al beeb – through their £650 k genial mouthpiece Humph – was fully ready on a classic deflection .
I think al beeb is getting a bit worried – hence even more defensive – about how its’ agenda is being identified and challenged. The equal pay thing has also made it nervous when my view was that they are all given far too much tax payers money irrespective of their genitals.
It’s delish: the ultra-liberal ArchBish having a bash at the beeb-trash, and the beeb biffing the Bish right back.
It’s almost as much fun as the fascist-feminists beating up the extreme-trannies the other day.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-41449299
