Well I’ll Be Damned if I don’t

The liberal do-gooders falling out with each other.

Normally the BBC treats every utterance from his holyship as the word of God, Gospel, especially if he is doing a drive-by take-down of the Tories or their welfare or ‘austerity’ policies.

Today not so much as the Archbish, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, lays into the BBC.

The BBC’s response was immediately to source voices critical of the Churche’s own response to abuse claims against it rather than to look too closely at what Welby said about the BBC, never mind admit he may have been right…naturally he is completely wrong and the BBC just doesn’t recognise anything he says.

I imagine the BBC will send Dimbleby round to the Archbish’s place to give him a dressing down.

The Spectator is similarly unimpressed with the BBC’s self-serving response [not to mention ungrateful as the Archbish gave his services to them]…