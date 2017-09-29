WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…

  By | |

And so the weekend approaches and time for one of these to take us off into the wide blue yonder! Detail their remorseless bias here!

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on Google+Email this to someone
Bookmark the permalink.

305 Responses to WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…

Older Comments
  1. Charlie Martel says:
    October 1, 2017 at 10:45 am

    World News-worthy item? Or yet another lame excuse for vicarious Trump bashing by our most trusted and best paid Broadcaster?

    “Coolio: ‘I may move to Europe because of Trump’ ”

    And I may move to America to avoid one more hideous rap ‘artiste’.

    But he won’t of course, like all the other luvvies and celebs who threatened to move here.

    P.S. When will c-Rap be banned as the often violent, homophobic, misogynistic, anti-white racist hate crime that it is?

    coolio.jpg

       2 likes

Older Comments

Leave a Reply