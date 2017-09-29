And so the weekend approaches and time for one of these to take us off into the wide blue yonder! Detail their remorseless bias here!
Search Biased BBC
Recent Comments
- StewGreen September 29, 2017 at 10:01 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…Via @GuestWho : Obama Cried So what is News ? = telling us urgent information about changes in our world...
- Fedup2 September 29, 2017 at 9:58 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…They didn’t seem to cover the vanhoften lecture at the LSE -my alma Marta- last night. This character is the...
- Synchronised September 29, 2017 at 9:54 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…I only caught the first thirty minutes and both Humph and his co presenter talking to us like we are...
- StewGreen September 29, 2017 at 9:54 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…Quick Link back to Friday a.m. posts on the previous Midweek thread
- Synchronised September 29, 2017 at 9:50 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…And to the many posters who spend the time unearthing some of the unreported stories that keep us up to...
- Beeb Brother September 29, 2017 at 9:46 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…The 'Reality Check' on their website always makes me smile. This coming from an organisation which thinks all cultures are...
- Fedup2 September 29, 2017 at 9:45 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…Humph was interviewing Carney this morning and almost treated him with respect . But you could hear humph was desperate...
- MarkyMark September 29, 2017 at 9:43 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….UNDERCOVER IN ANTIFA: Their Tactics and Media Support Exposed! {youtube - StevenCrowder - Published on 28 Sep 2017} "What happens...
- Mice Height September 29, 2017 at 9:38 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…https://twitter.com/JMcfeels/status/912568349145522176
- Broadcasting-on-Behalf-of-the-Caliphate September 29, 2017 at 9:34 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…Hi, just want to give a nod of appreciation to David Vance, Alan & whoever sorts out the particulars on...
Biased-BBC Twitter
Categoriesagw anti-American anti-conservative anti-Israel anti Israel. pro Palestinian Antisemitism BBC agenda BBC bias bbc bias and balance. bbc bias by omission BBC censorship BBC Question Time BBC selectivity bias Biased BBC climate change dhimmis general thread immigration Islam israel Mark Mardell obama obama bias Obamalove open thread pro-labour pro-palestinian pro EU pro Hamas pro Islam pro Labour bias pro Obama PRO OBAMA AT ALL COSTS. pro Obama BBC agenda question time question time live Richard Black save gordon. Uncategorized USA politics US economy US News US politics US presidential elections
Not asked by the BBC ;
Why are we pledging unconditionally to protect European countries if they are going to impoverish us for daring to vote Brexit ?
6 likes
They didn’t seem to cover the vanhoften lecture at the LSE -my alma Marta- last night. This character is the archetypal euro crat. From college politics, domestic politics , euro politics . Never had a real job and now he lectures us- 445? Days to brexit .
0 likes
Hi, just want to give a nod of appreciation to David Vance, Alan & whoever sorts out the particulars on this site, for acting on some of our suggestions, such as holding the previous open thread in second position for a period of time, when you create a new open thread.
2 likes
And to the many posters who spend the time unearthing some of the unreported stories that keep us up to speed.
1 likes
3 likes
Humph was interviewing Carney this morning and almost treated him with respect . But you could hear humph was desperate to ‘do a peston
And get some damaging admission about interest rates, bank viability or Brexit . Like any amoral journo he’d love to crash the market . Luckily he failed even after a very long interview .
Peston – remember – leaked details about bank difficulties as rescue attempts were being made and killed northern rock and Bradford and bingley.
“I just reported the truth guvner”
1 likes
I only caught the first thirty minutes and both Humph and his co presenter talking to us like we are still in primary school.
0 likes
The ‘Reality Check’ on their website always makes me smile.
This coming from an organisation which thinks all cultures are equal; equality of outcome for all, regardless of their efforts, proclivities and talents is a noble and cost effective ideal; Jeremy Corbyn would make a great Prime Minister; the EU is a fantastic organisation; men and women are the same; ‘grime’ music stars should be celebrated despite all the criminality they incite; transgenderism and LGBT rights are top of everyone’s concerns; the ‘Far Right’ is more dangerous than Islamic terrorism (1 death versus 460 in the past three years.)
If only they were forced to earn their money through subscription rather than the regressive tv tax – that would give them one hell of a reality check. Then they might be forced to up their game – few would pay to be deceived and insulted like this.
1 likes
Quick Link back to Friday a.m. posts on the previous Midweek thread
0 likes
Via @GuestWho : Obama Cried
So what is News ?
= telling us urgent information about changes in our world which affect us
…OR = using £3.5bn of public resources to hammer home their own political messages with public relations tricks like PLAYING our emotions
0 likes