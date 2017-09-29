WEEKEND OPEN THREAD…

And so the weekend approaches and time for one of these to take us off into the wide blue yonder! Detail their remorseless bias here!

  1. Nibor says:
    September 29, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Not asked by the BBC ;

    Why are we pledging unconditionally to protect European countries if they are going to impoverish us for daring to vote Brexit ?

    • Fedup2 says:
      September 29, 2017 at 9:58 am

      They didn’t seem to cover the vanhoften lecture at the LSE -my alma Marta- last night. This character is the archetypal euro crat. From college politics, domestic politics , euro politics . Never had a real job and now he lectures us- 445? Days to brexit .

  2. Broadcasting-on-Behalf-of-the-Caliphate says:
    September 29, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Hi, just want to give a nod of appreciation to David Vance, Alan & whoever sorts out the particulars on this site, for acting on some of our suggestions, such as holding the previous open thread in second position for a period of time, when you create a new open thread.

  3. Mice Height says:
    September 29, 2017 at 9:38 am

  4. Fedup2 says:
    September 29, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Humph was interviewing Carney this morning and almost treated him with respect . But you could hear humph was desperate to ‘do a peston
    And get some damaging admission about interest rates, bank viability or Brexit . Like any amoral journo he’d love to crash the market . Luckily he failed even after a very long interview .

    Peston – remember – leaked details about bank difficulties as rescue attempts were being made and killed northern rock and Bradford and bingley.
    “I just reported the truth guvner”

  5. Beeb Brother says:
    September 29, 2017 at 9:46 am

    The ‘Reality Check’ on their website always makes me smile.

    This coming from an organisation which thinks all cultures are equal; equality of outcome for all, regardless of their efforts, proclivities and talents is a noble and cost effective ideal; Jeremy Corbyn would make a great Prime Minister; the EU is a fantastic organisation; men and women are the same; ‘grime’ music stars should be celebrated despite all the criminality they incite; transgenderism and LGBT rights are top of everyone’s concerns; the ‘Far Right’ is more dangerous than Islamic terrorism (1 death versus 460 in the past three years.)

    If only they were forced to earn their money through subscription rather than the regressive tv tax – that would give them one hell of a reality check. Then they might be forced to up their game – few would pay to be deceived and insulted like this.

  6. StewGreen says:
    September 29, 2017 at 9:54 am

  7. StewGreen says:
    September 29, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Via @GuestWho : Obama Cried
    So what is News ?
    = telling us urgent information about changes in our world which affect us
    …OR = using £3.5bn of public resources to hammer home their own political messages with public relations tricks like PLAYING our emotions

Leave a Reply