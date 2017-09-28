Project Dimbleby

Not even Jonathan Dimbleby could deny the BBC’s bias in this pro-EU puff piece.

This morning in the Today show [08:50] we had a skit ostensibly about Chinese advances in DNA science. It turned out that this was merely an excuse to guess what, promote the EU and damn Brexit.

“Chemical surgery” has been performed on human embryos to remove disease for the first time, Chinese researchers have told the BBC. Sir Paul Nurse is director of the Francis Crick Institute and Professor Jeremy Farrar is the director of Wellcome Trust, a biomedical research charity.

Both guests were, and admitted it, pro-Remain….at the end.

The discussion started off about the Chinese breakthrough but quickly slipped into how the Chinese were able to make such advances in science….as you might expect we heard this was due to long term investment and commitment from the Chinese government, so lobbying for money, but then we were told there are only three major powers in science…China, the US….and the EU. You were given the impression that without the EU Britain just wouldn’t have a science culture, no research and development and no industry drawing upon that science….despite them telling us Britain was actually the leading scientific partner in the EU….so we’ll be cut off completely will we on Brexit?

It was mentioned a couple of times, you knew what the message was you were supposed to be receiving but they didn’t spell it out absolutely blatantly…no mention of Brexit…until that is Nick Robinson intervened and asked if they were worried Brexit might damage science. From his tone you can tell he knows this is a deliberate attempt to steer the conversation onto Brexit and portray it as a negative. The two scientists of course said it could be very damaging but, bravely, they would soldier on.

No effort made to look at what the government is actually doing to encourage and fund science development and technical industry….

In November’s Autumn Statement, Mr Hammond provided more detail: a new National Productivity Investment Fund will inject £4.7bn extra into R&D between 2017 and 2021. It is the largest increase in R&D investment since the Labour government of the late 1970s. The UK government is no longer the outlier among European nations in keeping its market interventions minimal and its regulations as light touch as possible. The government has also included this investment in its broader industrial strategy, which is being designed to help businesses cope after Britain’s departure from the EU.

And just for interest here’s something from the same article I didn’t know…the US government’s role in developing the Apple iPhone….

The importance of governments in driving a nation’s scientific and technological achievements were outlined most clearly in the 2013 book The Entrepreneurial State by Mariana Mazzucato of Sussex university. In it, Prof Mazzucato traced the role the US government had played in creating Apple’s iPhone. Without undermining the creative genius of Steve Jobs or the supply chain mastery of his successor Tim Cook, Prof Mazzucato found that almost every piece of technology in the ubiquitous smartphone had its origin in a government programme, dispelling the myth that the success of Silicon Valley was largely the work of eccentric entrepreneurs tinkering in their garages and savvy investments made by venture capitalists.

Apart from being of general interest it also raises some questions…Apple refused to decrypt messages on a terrorist’s phone and it keeps its hundreds of billions of dollars in profit off shore so that it can avoid paying US domestic taxes. Apart from the fact such a company should pay its taxes per se, it clearly owes a debt to the US government/people and has a moral obligation to pay its share of taxes back in the homeland…where of course it is based.

Apple…..beloved of the media types…..so where do you see anyone attacking Apple for not paying taxes? Apple Boss Tim Cook has said he might repatriate those profits this year [no sign of that so far] but had refused to do so before as tax rates were too high [40%] for him…