Christmas Come Early….and there’s one big Turkey

Two speeches, two classic examples of revived 1970′ failed political dogmas masquerading as progress and nicer, kinder politics. Anyone listening might have thought Christmas had come early as McDonnell and Corbyn spread the great tidings of joy to all men [and women, gay people and all ethnic minorities]….presents for everyone…and a massive turkey with one left wing….it goes round in ever decreasing circles with its head up its backside eating itself.

As usual with the BBC we don’t get the real analysis, background and context to anything concerning Corbyn and his gang. The McDonnell and Corbyn speeches get cursory scrutiny, McDonnell’s being a complete fantasy wishlist, Corbyn’s along similar lines peppered with the usual tripe about justice and equality and padded out with false accusations liberally, or illiberally, targeted at the usual bête noirs of the Far Left…..Margaret Thatcher was actually blamed for the Grenfell Tower fire….surely it was Lord Nelson….or was it Boadicea…or maybe Donald Trump?

The BBC’s effort seems to be concerned with giving us a dry run down of some of the highlights, chosen to highlight his disdain for those targets, the Tories, Big Business and the Right-wing Press, and the brilliance of his ‘manifesto’.

The problem is that Corbyn’s speech showed him up to be a liar, a hypocrite and a fantasist…not that you’d know from the BBC coverage as it avoids asking real questions about Corbyn’s narrative….such as is any of it true? We have a BBC ‘Reality Check’ but it is limited to Corbyn’s approach to the EU, and it is a fair enough run down…but ends on a false note about immigration…apparently it doesn’t lower wages….when we know from many, many sources that it does.

Perception is important but a Bank of England report in 2015 suggested that evidence for a link between immigration and low wages was relatively marginal.

So let’s have a look at some of the lies.

I was actually sitting today at traffic lights caused by roadworks as a water company was digging up the road to replace the mains pipes, as it has been doing in the area for over a year when Corbyn said this…

“Take the water industry. Of the nine water companies in England six are now owned by private equity or foreign sovereign wealth funds. Their profits are handed out in dividends to shareholders while the infrastructure crumbles the companies pay little or nothing in tax and executive pay has soared as the service deteriorates.”

The water companies have invested over £150 billion since privatisation and those hedge funds etc are in fact investing your pensions, those dividends Corbyn hates so much pays into those pensions.

Corbyn attacks the big companies and demands that government listen to the people, the small voices…and at the same time announces that he will do exactly what those big companies want and will ignore the Brexit vote [the voice of those little people] and stay in the Single Market and keep on importing that cheap labour under freedom of movement.

The of course he is outraged about terrorism telling us how it is an attack on democracy….yeah but….not so long ago Jeremy and McDonnell, and of course Abbott, were vocal supporters of the IRA [not to mention the Islamist Hamas] telling us how bombs and bullets were the only way to get what you want. Odd how the BBC doesn’t make a great song and dance about such links to terrorists and challenge these three on their hypocrisy.

Naturally he supports the Palestinians…no mention that Israel has been under attack by those self-same Palestinians and their fellow Muslims for 70 years…and as for illegal settlers…surely they are just undocumented migrants?

Let’s give real support to end the oppression of the Palestinian people, the 50-year occupation and illegal settlement expansion and move to a genuine two-state solution of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Then there was this from Corbyn…..

Some of the most shocking cases of people not being listened to must surely be the recent revelations of widespread child sex abuse.

Can this be the same Corbyn who oh so very recently kicked out two of his party for speaking out about that abuse?…

Labour Muslim Candidate Deselected After Raising Pakistani Gang Abuse Female Labour candidate Amina Lone (pictured above), who stood in Morecambe in the 2015 General Election, has been de-selected as a future Labour candidate in either parliamentary or local elections, meaning that she will not be able to defend her existing council seat in Manchester at the next round of local elections. Ms. Lone has been living up to her surname by being a lone voice in the muslim community in Manchester speaking out about Pakistani male abuse, and she is also one of the high profile Labour members that rallied in support of Rotherham MP Sarah Champion when she was recently forced to resign from the Shadow Cabinet.

Sarah Champion is being used as a ‘scapegoat’ after warning of cultural link in child sex cases, critics claim Sarah Champion, the Labour MP forced to step down for speaking out about child sex grooming by the Pakistani community, is being “punished” and “used as a scapegoat” critics have warned. Amina Lone, the co-director of the Social Action and Research Foundation, said the former Equalities shadow minister should not have been asked to leave Jeremy Corbyn’s front bench team last night. She told the BBC’s Newsnight programme: “She has been punished and used as a scapegoat because as a politician she’s an easy target”, adding that Labour should not have forced her into silence.

Then of course there is the fact that the BBC’s own Laura Kuenssberg has had to have a body guard whilst at the Labour conference….why would that be? Does the Great Leader not like being asked questions or does he just like unqualified adulation? Kuenssberg is not the only woman to get masses of abuse from within the Labour ranks…during the Labour leadership race the female candidates were subjected to massive abuse and intimidation, not to mention the odd brick through their windows. A Labour MP who suffered anti-Semitic abuse was ignored whilst their abuser was glad-handed by Corbyn who laughed and joked with him immediately after the abuse had occured.

The anti-semitism inquiry was a white-wash with the leader of that inquiry coincidentally being given a peerage straight afterwards.

There’s so much more and so little time but enough time to say that Corbyn’s claim that he is ‘the Mainstream now’ is somewhat surreal….May is the Mainstream…she got more votes and that is why she is PM.

Corbyn must be using the Abbottcus to do his calculations…but then this is a man who thinks he actually won the election.

Let’s remember exactly what Corbyn supported……