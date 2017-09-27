After enduring a few days of turgid nonsense from what the BBC is helping to promote as the ‘Government in waiting’ here’s something to clear your head…….some stunning voices….
Who knew Drew Pritchard from ‘Salvage Hunters’ could sing…and he sounds just like Jimmy Somerville…better in fact….
And just because…have a blast…..
I simply could not bring myself to watch programmes like The Voice, but occasionally flick on that crappy game show, Pointless, in a hope to try and answer some questions. But the show is far too caught up introducing the dozen-or-so contestants for the umpteenth time, asking everything about their uninteresting lives – when the two hosts aren’t wasting even more time flirting with one-another.
But my attention is always drawn to the contestants. The BBC MUST be using a selection and screening process which eliminates right-wingers and rounds up every minority group. Disabled people, people of every race, huge obese women, transgendas, flamboyant gays – every type of diversity in every show… but the one thing that makes them all the same is that they’re undoubtedly left-wing/hard-left. Even the questions seem hand-picked to suit a left-wing agenda.
Many people might think that the BBC’s bias only runs through its news channel, when in fact it’s alive and beating in every single programme they air.
1 likes