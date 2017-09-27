And here is a brand new Open Thread. Please detail the bias here! There’s no shortage of it after all. Off you go….
- lojolondon September 28, 2017 at 4:42 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….BA plane evacuated in Paris due to a direct threat - reported 4 hours ago by the Telegraph - http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/09/17/brit...
- Thatcherrevolutionary September 28, 2017 at 4:24 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….What a load of shite. Zero chance of any 'Right Wing' terrorism, just like a white man taking a bomb...
- MarkyMark September 28, 2017 at 4:23 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….Dramatic video shows ‘Islamic protesters’ shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ and playing the sound of EXPLOSIONS at full volume in east London...
- Emmanuel Goldstein September 28, 2017 at 4:21 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….You’re right, it is painfully close to the truth. It reminds me of yes Minister. I hit the report comment...
- Doublethinker September 28, 2017 at 4:16 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….Spinning, He was effectively sacked from all but his late night programme , which has few viewers, because he was...
- IsITaParadox September 28, 2017 at 4:15 pm on Ken Loach…Holocaust Denier?I'm confused, is the BBC biased to the left or the right? https://twitter.com/derekrootboy/status/913370238015672321
- AndrooP September 28, 2017 at 4:14 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-41430537 "N Korea: 'Lunatic' Trump exploiting Otto Warmbier's death" So the BBC choose to highlight the...
- NameNotNumber September 28, 2017 at 4:12 pm on Christmas Come Early….and there’s one big TurkeyIn the case of Blair and Brown no form of punishment should be excluded from the list - they would...
- MarkyMark September 28, 2017 at 4:02 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….I believe that it is still vital, and we should proudly tell our audience that the BBC is not owned,...
- Charlie Martel September 28, 2017 at 4:01 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….This charming gentleman has been jailed for 'supporting Islamic State group' as the beebistan delicately put it, or 'telling children...
This charming gentleman has been jailed for ‘supporting Islamic State group’ as the beebistan delicately put it, or ‘telling children to join ISIS’ as some less delicate media put it (so rude, dahling). Or in his own even less delicate words, Hussain stirred up his congregation by telling them that the right-wing English Defence League and Britain First were funded by the Government to attack Muslims.
“The kuffar (unbeliever) will attack you and kill you,” he told them.
“Stand up and be ready to sacrifice, be ready to stand in the face of the elements of Shaytan (Satan), be ready to spill blood and have your blood spilt.”
“Finish them and remove their heads for what they do, when you don’t fulfil the command of Allah, I’m coming to remove your head.”
So in unequivocal terms he was exhorting them to murder us. I wonder how many more there are like him lurking in mosques across the land.
The beebistan sees fit to post this news item deep in its ‘Regions’ under Stoke. I don’t know if it’s on their tv news (I never watch) but I suspect not.
‘Hey, one more terrorist imam, what’s the big deal?’
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-41428215
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-41430537
“N Korea: ‘Lunatic’ Trump exploiting Otto Warmbier’s death”
So the BBC choose to highlight the callous response of a nation that it accepts has atrocious human rights and an unstable dictator threatening neighbouring countries and the U.S with nuclear bombs.
Whatever happened to denying criminals/terrorists of any press coverage as we do with Islamic Terrorism?
I think at this point they would quote ISIS if it shone a poor light on Trump.
Dramatic video shows ‘Islamic protesters’ shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ and playing the sound of EXPLOSIONS at full volume in east London street {dailymail 28sep2017}
A crowd wearing Islamic dress gathered in Seven Kings, Ilford, east London
Two men shouted Allahu Akbar into a mic while sounding gunshots on a speaker
They played the speaker ‘even louder when a bus driver asked them to move’
– Police response – “The Met Police said they were unaware of the incident.”.
– Reported on BBC site … waiting …
BA plane evacuated in Paris due to a direct threat – reported 4 hours ago by the Telegraph – http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/09/17/british-airways-flight-held-paris-airport-security-threat-passengers/
Even the kings of Fake News – CNN – http://edition.cnn.com/2017/09/17/europe/paris-airport-security-incident/index.html
But still not reported on the UK State Broadcaster – http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world/europe – certainly because the ‘wrong message’
