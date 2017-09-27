MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….

  By | |

And here is a brand new Open Thread. Please detail the bias here! There’s no shortage of it after all. Off you go….

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on Google+Email this to someone
Bookmark the permalink.

291 Responses to MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….

Older Comments
  1. Charlie Martel says:
    September 28, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    This charming gentleman has been jailed for ‘supporting Islamic State group’ as the beebistan delicately put it, or ‘telling children to join ISIS’ as some less delicate media put it (so rude, dahling). Or in his own even less delicate words, Hussain stirred up his congregation by telling them that the right-wing English Defence League and Britain First were funded by the Government to attack Muslims.
    “The kuffar (unbeliever) will attack you and kill you,” he told them.
    “Stand up and be ready to sacrifice, be ready to stand in the face of the elements of Shaytan (Satan), be ready to spill blood and have your blood spilt.”
    “Finish them and remove their heads for what they do, when you don’t fulfil the command of Allah, I’m coming to remove your head.”
    So in unequivocal terms he was exhorting them to murder us. I wonder how many more there are like him lurking in mosques across the land.
    The beebistan sees fit to post this news item deep in its ‘Regions’ under Stoke. I don’t know if it’s on their tv news (I never watch) but I suspect not.
    ‘Hey, one more terrorist imam, what’s the big deal?’

    http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-41428215

    kamran-hussain.jpg

       5 likes

  2. AndrooP says:
    September 28, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-41430537

    “N Korea: ‘Lunatic’ Trump exploiting Otto Warmbier’s death”

    So the BBC choose to highlight the callous response of a nation that it accepts has atrocious human rights and an unstable dictator threatening neighbouring countries and the U.S with nuclear bombs.

    Whatever happened to denying criminals/terrorists of any press coverage as we do with Islamic Terrorism?

    I think at this point they would quote ISIS if it shone a poor light on Trump.

       4 likes

  3. MarkyMark says:
    September 28, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Dramatic video shows ‘Islamic protesters’ shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ and playing the sound of EXPLOSIONS at full volume in east London street {dailymail 28sep2017}

    A crowd wearing Islamic dress gathered in Seven Kings, Ilford, east London
    Two men shouted Allahu Akbar into a mic while sounding gunshots on a speaker
    They played the speaker ‘even louder when a bus driver asked them to move’

    – Police response – “The Met Police said they were unaware of the incident.”.
    – Reported on BBC site … waiting …

       6 likes

  4. lojolondon says:
    September 28, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    BA plane evacuated in Paris due to a direct threat – reported 4 hours ago by the Telegraph – http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/09/17/british-airways-flight-held-paris-airport-security-threat-passengers/
    Even the kings of Fake News – CNN – http://edition.cnn.com/2017/09/17/europe/paris-airport-security-incident/index.html

    But still not reported on the UK State Broadcaster – http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world/europe – certainly because the ‘wrong message’

       3 likes

Older Comments

Leave a Reply