MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….

  By | |

And here is a brand new Open Thread. Please detail the bias here! There’s no shortage of it after all. Off you go….

147 Responses to MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….

  1. Charlie Martel says:
    September 27, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    For one brief moment I thought Ali-Baba-Brownstuff had seen the light: “On Monday night I decided to give up watching the BBC ten o’clock news. The voices I have depended on since childhood to tell me what was happening, and why, are no longer reliable.”

    Quite right Yas, join the club, attagirl.
    But hang on, what prompted this Damascene insight? She believes the beeb went too easy on AfD and too hard on mad Merkel!
    Proof if it were needed that Yasmin and her ilk are stark raving bonkers.
    Still, good news if she stops paying the extortion fee. One less!
    https://inews.co.uk/opinion/reaction-german-election-disturbing/

    • Broadcasting-on-Behalf-of-the-Caliphate says:
      September 27, 2017 at 7:54 pm

      Hi Martel – I suspect she would only see the light if it shone out of her ass. I think she is foremost an egotist – working towards making herself seem important.

  2. StewGreen says:
    September 27, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    “The Canary is running a sexist hate campaign against Laura Kuenssberg for clicks”
    BUT I’m suspicious cos the New Statesman is a lefty magazine

  3. StewGreen says:
    September 27, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    You see men dominate in science/tech/engineering/maths at uni cos of some kind of bias
    …the reality the girls get better exam results so hoover up all the other subjects so men are left with these more difficult dirty, boring ones.
    “the only men who are good enough to get into university are men who are good at STEM.
    Women are good enough to go into non-STEM and STEM fields.”
    “the average gap in pay between men and women who do the same jobs is tiny or non-existent”
    Women hoover up most of the government jobs with their super-generous pensions
    “Meanwhile, Canadian men are far more likely than women to work in the private sector, in, to put it broadly, outdoor jobs.”

    “Efforts to get more males into fields that have become predominantly female are almost unheard of. Would it not be fair to try to shift more males into the humanities, nursing, office administration, psychology and other female-majority fields?” like primary teaching
    http://vancouversun.com/opinion/columnists/douglas-todd-men-do-well-in-science-and-tech-but-lag-elsewhere

  4. StewGreen says:
    September 27, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    More Brexit blues, not

