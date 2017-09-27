MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….

  By | |

And here is a brand new Open Thread. Please detail the bias here! There’s no shortage of it after all. Off you go….

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on Google+Email this to someone
Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….

  1. Emmanuel Goldstein says:
    September 27, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Beat you to it Brissles.

       0 likes

Leave a Reply