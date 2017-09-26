Stand the Liberal Mosque Guard Down…False News News

Muslim stabbed outside mosque…..it’s being treated as a race attack.

Oh hang on….after a day of constant headlines yesterday about a racist attack the BBC went quiet today…this story is now buried on the Manchester regional page…not the frontpage, not the UK page, not the England page…….you have to dig hard to find it…not a race attack after all…..

Altrincham mosque stabbing suspect remanded in custody A 28-year-old man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with assaulting a surgeon who was stabbed outside a mosque. Ian Rook, of no fixed address, appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of a lethal weapon. A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said the force does not believe there was a racial motive to the attack.

Once again there is a massive hype from the BBC about a race attack on a Muslim but it turns out to be nonsense….the BBC complains about the Mail etc reporting ‘Muslim’ stories that are true but negative….the BBC on the other hand reports stories that are untrue and meant to paint a picture of rampant Islamophobia stalking Britain.

What does the BBC have against the British?