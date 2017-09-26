Ken Loach…Holocaust Denier?

Ken Loach on ‘false’ anti-Semitism claims by Labour MPs
Some Labour MPs are making “absolute mischief” over claims of anti-Semitism in the party, in a bid to destabilise Jeremy Corbyn because of his backing for Palestinians, claims Ken Loach.
The film-maker was suspicious of the “false stories of anti-Semitism”, which had surfaced since Mr Corbyn became leader.
He told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn that: “All history is our common heritage to discuss and analyse. The founding of the state of Israel, for example, based on ethnic cleansing is there for us all to discuss.”
Will the BBC et al still love Ken Loach now that he gives the impression that he is happy for the Holocaust to be ‘denied’…he says all history is there to be discussed…ie did the Holocaust really happen? Look at the furore over Kevin Myers’ badly phrased article and the false claims made that he is a Holocaust denier and then look at how he was treated as a pariah….will the same happen to lefty icon Loach?
Astonishing interview on the Daily Politics programme on which he denies there is a problem with anti-Semitism in Labour and he does this by channelling much of the anti-Semitic narrative about Israel and the Palestinians that is used to attack Jews in outside Israel [indeed it was a BBC journalist who told a Jew in France that she should expect to be attacked due to Israel’s actions in Gaza…his narrative suggesting Israel was committing war crimes]…it is all a plot to unseat Corbyn…note he fails to comment on homophobia or Islamophobia also mentioned by Coburn but goes directly to attack the allegations of anti-Semitism…..fellow travellers at the anti-‘Israel’ Electronic Intifada will be happy to hear he is echoing their propaganda…
How Israel lobby manufactured UK Labour Party’s anti-Semitism crisis
Indeed the Russian state propaganda organ ‘RT’ suggests anti-semitism is a ‘tool’ to use against the Left. Any wonder Putin fanboy Corbyn won’t say he will support a NATO country if attacked by Russia…..and the BBC is worried about Trump…lol.
Unfortunately Jo Coburn doesn’t challenge him on those claims….probably because the BBC itself has done so much to promote the very same narrative about Israel oppressing the Palestinians. She just seems to roll over and back off in the face of his aggressive anti-Israeli stance.
I am unable to understand how so called intelligent educated people subscribe to this notion that anti-Semitism doesn’t exist in the Labour Party especially after so many Labour MPs have been suspended for open hatred towards Jews. But what makes this even worse is Roach openly expresses it is Ok to hate Jews due to this so called Ethnic cleaning they have carried out against the Arabs in Israel. Yet not only does he (and the rest of them) omit the fact that when Israel was born it was invaded by 8 different Arab armies from 7 different Nations (Egypt/Lebanon/ Syria/Yemen/Saudi Arabia/Jordan/Iraq) but that the message promulgated out to all the Muslims was:”leave your homes until we have pushed all the Jews into the sea” then you can return. Unfortunately for the Arabs they lost. The real ethnic cleansing was carried out by Muslims in each and every Islamic country against the Jews resulting in a similar if not not larger number of people kicked out of their homes and countries than the so called Ethnically cleansed Palestinians.
Funny how these females sex organs never mention the above and how the bBC never question these racist bigots.
5 likes
An American cousin, a History Prof at Columbia wrote with a tirade against Trump, likening Trump to Hitler. I responded by explaining that antiSemitism here lived with the mainstream Left. The Proffesor’s response was a second tirade against Trump. How does that man lecture his students in a balanced way?
4 likes
Hi Deborah – do you get on with your cousin? I wonder whether his personal views influence his teaching – that is does he politicise his classroom – and is he allowed to politicise his classroom?
0 likes
Anti-Semitism has been going on for over 2000 years – during that time many many intelligent people have been anti-Semitic. Except according to their world view they are not anti-Semitic – they just believe that Jews are in their nature dirty, evil etc.
Separate to this – one of my bugbears is people, almost universally, using the term Arab as equivalent to Muslim. There are Arab Christians (a few) and there are Arab Jews (although they tend not to like to call themselves Arabs).
The reason why Arab tends to be equivalenced with Muslim – is because of the nature of Islam – it absolutely works towards destroying anything opposed to Islam – through outright slaughter to second class status. In time, during the course of history, once Islam has a grip it tends to grow and grow and eventually converts, exterminates or enslaves all opposition to it. As Islam operated on the Arabs first – nearly all recognisable Arabs are Muslim. Then there were the Persians, Berbers and various other ethnic groups – that have become Islamified through history …
2 likes