Ken Loach…Holocaust Denier?

Some Labour MPs are making “absolute mischief” over claims of anti-Semitism in the party, in a bid to destabilise Jeremy Corbyn because of his backing for Palestinians, claims Ken Loach. The film-maker was suspicious of the “false stories of anti-Semitism”, which had surfaced since Mr Corbyn became leader. He told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn that: “All history is our common heritage to discuss and analyse. The founding of the state of Israel, for example, based on ethnic cleansing is there for us all to discuss.”

Will the BBC et al still love Ken Loach now that he gives the impression that he is happy for the Holocaust to be ‘denied’…he says all history is there to be discussed…ie did the Holocaust really happen? Look at the furore over Kevin Myers’ badly phrased article and the false claims made that he is a Holocaust denier and then look at how he was treated as a pariah….will the same happen to lefty icon Loach?

Astonishing interview on the Daily Politics programme on which he denies there is a problem with anti-Semitism in Labour and he does this by channelling much of the anti-Semitic narrative about Israel and the Palestinians that is used to attack Jews in outside Israel [indeed it was a BBC journalist who told a Jew in France that she should expect to be attacked due to Israel’s actions in Gaza…his narrative suggesting Israel was committing war crimes]…it is all a plot to unseat Corbyn…note he fails to comment on homophobia or Islamophobia also mentioned by Coburn but goes directly to attack the allegations of anti-Semitism…..fellow travellers at the anti-‘Israel’ Electronic Intifada will be happy to hear he is echoing their propaganda…