Cage Fighters

Oh dear, the BBC is trying to explain away a little local legal difficulty for the Director of the extremist Islamist group Cage..one of the BBC’s favourite Muslim goto voices…

Just why is the BBC devoting so much time and energy to helping this group of Islamists linked, amongst other things, to Jihadi John?

Only recently Cage was denounced as pro-terror group…

The evidence shows that Cage is a pro-terrorist group All the evidence shows that Cage is a pro-terrorist group, not a human rights group as Oborne appears to think. Its history of support for terrorists should have closed the argument on them some time ago.

The Sunday Times reported that ‘Britain’s counter-terrorism regulator has been accused of a schoolboy error by contacting an Islamist organistaion shunned by government.’

What was that organisation? Cage. One of the BBC’s favourite goto Muslim organisations when they need credible, authentic Muslim voices to tell us why Muslims, ‘beautiful young men’, become radicalised….the BBC giving Cage a big platform to peddle their views and a legitimacy that money can’t buy.

Astonishing that the BBC continues to promote this group even after such warnings about its terror links.