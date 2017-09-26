Birds of a feather

The BBC is quick to call the AFD ‘Far Right’ and racist based on the fact that some members of the Party have made racist comments…

Alternative for Germany was founded in 2013 as an anti-euro party but later turned its focus to immigration and Islam. It called for a ban on minarets and declared Islam incompatible with German culture. Several of its candidates have been linked to far-right remarks.

On that basis then the BBC should be referring to the Labour Party as ‘Far Right’ and anti-Semitic judging by the stream of racist comments that flows from both its MPs and activists. Oddly the BBC has never seemed too keen to ask too many questions about this unless forced to do…today is no exception.

The BBC reports about the very widely known historic abuse from within the Party….

Labour MP shocked by ‘1930s’ anti-Semitism A senior Labour MP has said he is shocked at some of the anti-Semitic tweets by party members that come before its disciplinary panel. John Cryer said some of what is written “makes your hair stand up”, adding: “This stuff is redolent of the 1930s.” He was speaking at a fringe debate at the Labour conference in Brighton.

But on the same day Guido reported that Party activists were comparing Israel to Nazi Germany and demanding Jews be expelled from the Party. Whilst the BBC reports only one story the Telegraph reports both….

Jeremy Corbyn accused of having an ‘ostrich strategy’ to anti-Semitism as Labour activists compare Israel to Nazi Germany Jeremy Corbyn has been accused by one of his own MPs of having an “ostrich strategy” to anti-Semitism as Israel was compared to Nazi Germany at a conference fringe meeting. Wes Streeting, the Labour MP for Ilford North made the comments after Labour activists discussed expelling Jewish groups from the party in what was described as a “thinly veiled call to purge Jews from the Labour Party”. Meanwhile, the chairman of the Parliamentary Labour Party admitted he had seen anti-Semitic tweets from party members “that would make your hair stand on end” that he said were “redolent of the Thirties”.

How is it the BBC can ignore a report on current anti-Semitism inside Labour?

Why is the BBC still hiding anti-Semitism inside Labour?

If this was the Tory Party it would be frontpage news just as the BBC excitedly reported a Whatsapp group in which an ‘Activate’ Tory was a member[but didn’t make any of the comments] that talked of gassing chavs but days later ignored a similar Labour Whatsapp group that talked about killing Tories.

The BBC and Corbyn both ostriches burying their heads in the sand, the BBC more concerned about neo-Nazis in Germany than about those in a Party that could be the next government?