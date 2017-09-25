Retweet if you agree with me: NO MORE ISLAM.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

NO MORE. — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) August 17, 2017

Tweeting "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH" isn't a plan to stop terrorism. What's the actual proposed solution here? Deporting 40m+ people from Europe? https://t.co/tvGoMfRsJc — Benjamin Zand (@BenjaminZand) August 18, 2017

The BBC are aghast…the AFD in Germany [the ‘Far Right’ AFD…ie anyone who opposes Islamisation] have taken 13% of the vote which may translate into up to 90 seats. Apparently we must reflect on what has caused the rise of the Far Right and a ‘horribly racist party’……voters must be educated about immigration and taught that it is wonderful for them and not a threat to their culture, beliefs, values and society. Good luck with that….that lie.

What did cause the rise of the ‘Far Right’ or the rise of serious concerns about German society as Merkel invites in millions of people who have no loyalty to Germany, no connection to Germany and no desire to adapt themselves to German culture and values?

Not hard is it? It was Merkel’s unilateral invitation that most people can see will lead to the destruction of ‘Germany’ as we know it. Not just Merkel of course, it has been a long, on-going process whereby the elite have ridden rough-shod over the concerns of native populations and imported migrants to serve their own purposes, economic, political and cultural. It is though ‘Mutti Merkel’ who has brought this to a head and it is ‘Mother Merkel’ who has given birth to the Far Right renaissance.

The likes of the BBC, Merkel and their fellow travellers who campaign relentlessly for open borders have ironically created the very thing they abhor. Mutti Merkel has become Mufti Merkel.