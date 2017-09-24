Universal Values or Multicultural Bigotry? You Choose

Always eye opening when you start to zone in on a single BBC reporter and your every thought about their ilk is confirmed as they reinforce the stereotype of what a liberal, holier than thou priesthood is seen as.

I made a video about how scary the world is and how none of us know what we're talking about – just to perk up your Monday. pic.twitter.com/0tQ8xMwYfP — Benjamin Zand (@BenjaminZand) July 3, 2017

Just the usual BBC relativism and attempt to label those who do judge good and bad as facsists. The ‘Enlightenment’ and universal values are finished, ironically killed off by the very liberals who should be espousing them the most and who indeed base their lecturing sermons to us upon them and yet in doing so promote the most intolerant, backward and primitive cultures that are intrinsically opposed to those Enlightenment, Western values.