Universal Values or Multicultural Bigotry? You Choose

Always eye opening when you start to zone in on a single BBC reporter and your every thought about their ilk is confirmed as they reinforce the stereotype of what a liberal, holier than thou priesthood is seen as.

I made a video about how scary the world is and how none of us know what we're talking about – just to perk up your Monday. pic.twitter.com/0tQ8xMwYfP — Benjamin Zand (@BenjaminZand) July 3, 2017

Just the usual BBC relativism and attempt to label those who do judge good and bad as facsists.¬† The ‘Enlightenment’ and universal values are finished, ironically killed off by the very liberals who should be espousing them the most and who indeed base their¬† lecturing sermons to us upon them and yet in doing so promote the most intolerant, backward and primitive cultures that are intrinsically opposed to those Enlightenment, Western values.