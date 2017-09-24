The BBC’s Brexit Blood Libel

The BBC has run a campaign of hate and demonisation against those people in Britain who voted for Brexit and in particular the politicians who led the campaign such as Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage.

The perfect example of this was their reporting on the death of a Polish man in a late night fracas in Harlow which the BBC sensationalised as a racist killing #duetoBrexit…the BBC telling us that Brexit has apparently given licence to all the racists in Britain to freely express their hatred and prejudice towards immigrants. Britain, the BBC frequently opines, is a ‘nastier and more racist place’ since Brexit.

The death of the Polish man was reported in alarmist tones such as this on the Six O’clock News…

‘the fear is that this was a frenzied racist attack triggered by the Brexit referendum’

BBC Newsnight went all the way and put the blame squarely on Brexit and indeed put out an accusation that Nigel Farage had ‘blood on his hands’ and told us of ‘the ugly mood in our country post-Brexit.’

Trouble is there was not a jot of real evidence this was the case and indeed the truth was that it was the Pole who started the fight and who made racist comments.

The BBC have refused to apologise for what is in effect a blood-libel against all those who voted Leave accusing them of being racists and Fascists. Tony Blair likes to say openly that Brexit ‘was driven by the Far Right’...a complete lie….but it is not just him who uses that language, it is the respectable, impartial, non-partisan, accurate and truthful BBC that does so also. Emma Barnett saying ‘some might say Brexit is an extreme right-wing stance’….that was her immediate reaction to Dominic Grieve suggesting Corbyn was a hard-left politician. Interesting reaction that tells us a lot….Barnett spits out an aggressive defence of hard-left Corbyn and does so by labelling Brexit as a Far-Right plan. Think we know where she is coming from…the same place so many of her BBC colleagues do….one on the Today show who recently labelled Brexit politicians as ‘Ultras’…and we all know waht that means…extremist, fanatical, dangerous, violent, Far Right thugs.

The BBC has also refused to apologise to Nigel Farage despite making a hugely offensive comment about him that has led to both himself and his family being abused.

What has the BBC done? It has ploughed on regardless and continued to peddle its camapign of hate against the British and promote the idea that they are all racist and are targeting the ‘other’….rather than apologise and admit their reporting has been racist and highly irresponsible, giving licence to Remain campaigners and so-called anti-racists to attack and villify Leave voters and politicians, they just continue to peddle the type of anti-British narrative that they did in the reports about the Polish man…..

‘I want to get rid of my Polish accent’

Kasha moved to the UK from Poland 27 years ago, but recently started to feel some people are hostile towards her because of the way she speaks. She’s decided she wants to get rid of her accent.

About time Lord Hall Hall was hauled up before a Parliamentary committeee and asked to explain why he is presiding over an organisation that is running a hate campaign that paints white British people as far-right racists who hate immigrants. Hall Hall was extremely bitter about losing the referendum and no doubt is happy to see his employees run such a campaign, he certainly does nothing to stop them. Farage should sue him for every penny…he has a water-tight case against the BBC that would expose the anti-Brexit bias that runs throughout the BBC and its reporting.