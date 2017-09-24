START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….

Here we go, a brand new OPEN THREAD on which to detail the bias!

  1. MarkyMark says:
    September 26, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    For whatever reason, the Baltimore Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars engaged in a game of American football at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. “The Star-Spangled Banner” was played, and two dozen players dropped to the ground and “took a knee”. Then “God Save The Queen” was played, and all the Americans got off their knees and remained standing for the duration. What are we to make of this? {steynonline.com 26sep2017}

    A national anthem can be a national anthem or an opportunity for self-expression, but not both.

    And, if this is yet one more thing that Americans can no longer agree on, if a people lack the minimal social glue to rise reflexively when the band strikes up the first bars of “O-oh, say, can you…”, you have to wonder whether anything remains to bind us together at all.

  2. Broadcasting-on-Behalf-of-the-Caliphate says:
    September 26, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    You won’t see Labour Empowering Atheist women, or Christian women, or Hindu women, or Sikh women, or Buddhist women, or Jewish women – so why do Labour feel the need to Empower Muslim women?

    Labour-MPs-and-MEND.jpg

    We are supposed to be living in a secular society. The only conclusion to draw is that Labour has been infiltrated by Islam and now actively pushes an Islamic agenda (amongst other agendas).

  3. Wild Bill says:
    September 26, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    What a feckin surprise, Diane Abbot!

  4. StewGreen says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    4:30pm Radio4 more #MoreEqualThanOthers
    Guess which type of sportsperson they have decided to celebrate ?

  5. StewGreen says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Fake or Real ? BA rant against Nigerian passengers

