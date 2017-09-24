Here we go, a brand new OPEN THREAD on which to detail the bias!
Search Biased BBC
Recent Comments
- MarkyMark September 26, 2017 at 4:37 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….Air Afrikaans - "We hope you enjoy your flight ... slut" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYOIbXJTVIc
- StewGreen September 26, 2017 at 4:17 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….Fake or Real ? BA rant against Nigerian passengers https://www.twitter.com/noir2u/status/912462146017091584
- MarkyMark September 26, 2017 at 4:16 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….Register of Members' Interests Naseem Shah: The Concordia Forum, Portugal European Islamophobia Summit, Turkey, 2016 European Islamophobia S...
- StewGreen September 26, 2017 at 4:12 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….If Muslim women need EMPOWERING .. then that is cos someone has DIS- EMPOWERED them ... Who would that be...
- Jerry Owen September 26, 2017 at 4:12 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….G I do the same, tick off what I think I can stomach, but like you I find I tick...
- StewGreen September 26, 2017 at 4:08 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….For the Muzzie not for the Jew
- StewGreen September 26, 2017 at 4:06 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….4:30pm Radio4 more #MoreEqualThanOthers Guess which type of sportsperson they have decided to celebrate ? https://www.twitter.com/crickether...
- honestus September 26, 2017 at 4:03 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….Lucy, this is the result of a variation of Burkes 'All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is...
- honestus September 26, 2017 at 3:36 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….Stew, in all honesty, HH makes EVERYTHING a gender issue. That much I can agree with. The ranting on from...
- Wild Bill September 26, 2017 at 3:30 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….What a feckin surprise, Diane Abbot!
Biased-BBC Twitter
Categoriesagw anti-American anti-conservative anti-Israel anti Israel. pro Palestinian Antisemitism BBC agenda BBC bias bbc bias and balance. bbc bias by omission BBC censorship BBC Question Time BBC selectivity bias Biased BBC climate change dhimmis general thread immigration Islam israel Mark Mardell obama obama bias Obamalove open thread pro-labour pro-palestinian pro EU pro Hamas pro Islam pro Labour bias pro Obama PRO OBAMA AT ALL COSTS. pro Obama BBC agenda question time question time live Richard Black save gordon. Uncategorized USA politics US economy US News US politics US presidential elections
For whatever reason, the Baltimore Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars engaged in a game of American football at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. “The Star-Spangled Banner” was played, and two dozen players dropped to the ground and “took a knee”. Then “God Save The Queen” was played, and all the Americans got off their knees and remained standing for the duration. What are we to make of this? {steynonline.com 26sep2017}
…
A national anthem can be a national anthem or an opportunity for self-expression, but not both.
…
And, if this is yet one more thing that Americans can no longer agree on, if a people lack the minimal social glue to rise reflexively when the band strikes up the first bars of “O-oh, say, can you…”, you have to wonder whether anything remains to bind us together at all.
1 likes
You won’t see Labour Empowering Atheist women, or Christian women, or Hindu women, or Sikh women, or Buddhist women, or Jewish women – so why do Labour feel the need to Empower Muslim women?
We are supposed to be living in a secular society. The only conclusion to draw is that Labour has been infiltrated by Islam and now actively pushes an Islamic agenda (amongst other agendas).
5 likes
For The Muslims Not For The Jews
5 likes
For the Muzzie not for the Jew
0 likes
Register of Members’ Interests Naseem Shah:
The Concordia Forum, Portugal
European Islamophobia Summit, Turkey, 2016
European Islamophobia Summit. 2017
“When talking about Islamophobia, we mean anti-Muslim racism. … Criticism of Muslims or of the Islamic religion is not necessarily Islamophobic. {islamophobiaeurope}
“We see that people simply lack basic knowledge on Islam and Muslims’ practices. We see a need for the introduction of more comparative religion courses, or religious teaching, in a formal and informal educational setting.”
– The problem with Islamophobia is that we need more Islam.
– The problem with the European Union is we need more European Union
– The problem with migration is we need more migration
1 likes
If Muslim women need EMPOWERING
.. then that is cos someone has DIS- EMPOWERED them
… Who would that be ? ______ Men
2 likes
What a feckin surprise, Diane Abbot!
5 likes
4:30pm Radio4 more #MoreEqualThanOthers
Guess which type of sportsperson they have decided to celebrate ?
0 likes
Fake or Real ? BA rant against Nigerian passengers
0 likes
Air Afrikaans – “We hope you enjoy your flight … slut”
0 likes