START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….

Here we go, a brand new OPEN THREAD on which to detail the bias!
The BBC’s WATO seemed fascinated by McDonnell’s promise to end PFI schemes. On and on they went yet, curiously, somehow seemed to forget who it was who turned the taps on full and flooded the NHS with them. Step forward Gordon ‘McDoom’ Brown – father of a thousand failures and now airbrushed from history by his own kind.
Labour Party Conference fringe meeting call to expel Jews from the party because Israelis are like Nazis.
Hopefully the BBC will cover this bit of far left racism.
From Guido
https://order-order.com/2017/09/25/labour-fringe-expel-jewish-activists-israel-like-nazis/
Labour. For The Muslims Not For The Jews.
Funny though – the more easily available, information there is to hand, book or keyboard, the more stupidity that’s apparent.
Opinions are not facts or ultimate truths – they are just opinions. Some arrived at honestly, some touted simply as a means to an end.
Israelis are not like Nazis you, dirty, filthy, Islamo-Marxist slime.
