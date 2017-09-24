START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….

Here we go, a brand new OPEN THREAD on which to detail the bias!

3 Responses to START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….

  1. BRISSLES says:
    September 24, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    I’m so stunned to be first on a new thread, I’m lost for words !!!!

  2. JimS says:
    September 24, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Caught the repeat of More Or Less this Sunday and they are laying into Boris in a most patronising way regarding the £350 million, or so, (a bit like the BBC’s ‘some say’?).

    It has all been explained before and Boris is just wrong. The pity is that they, like Sir David, never bothered to read what Boris actually said, but then the BBC and Sir David where wrong before and are wrong now.

    Just to show how smart they are they give an example of Boris buying a domestic appliance with a discount. Of course the reality is nothing like this. There is a choice whether to buy a TV or not. The EU is more like paying rent and getting a discount for walking the landlord’s dog.

    The rent has to be paid. The landlord gets to set the rent. The landlord gets to grant or withdraw the discount. The only way to ‘get back control’ is to buy a house and leave.

    Is that simple enough for you Tim Harford?

    • Up2snuff says:
      September 24, 2017 at 10:54 pm

      Jim, IIRC, it was Tim Harford who did the sums on the BBC Referendum Fact Check that demonstrated that the Leave Bus £350m claim was in fact quite correct – for 2014 – well, if you overlook the fact that it’s just a little bit, £11m, shy of the correct figure. An under-estimate to be on the safe side.

      Quite how Tim & the BBC can now say it is wrong is quite crazy, even by the BBC’s recent standards. Kinda goes with Vince Cable “I can be Prime Minister” and Jeremy Corbyn “Prepare for Government”.

Leave a Reply