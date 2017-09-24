Just what are Pienaar’s politics? He has given a very good impression of being a Labour fanboy for many years, you’d hardly ever hear a critical word come out of his mouth about Labour and not much has changed. Just listened to him explain Labour’s position on Brexit…he admitted it wasn’t really clear but he said…that’s their job as the Opposition. So Labour’s job is to confuse, baffle and essentially lie to the voters…just as they did throughout the general election and Pienaar thinks that is acceptable? Corbyn lied to the public and did massive u-turns on his famously long and deeply held convictions about so many things….the BBC barely blinked an eye…indeed they describe his changes of policy as Corbyn ‘evolving’ which is a description intended to portray him as reasonable and open to change when needed when in fact he cynically exploited his position and the BBC refused utterly to nail him for it. So not a cynical, opportunistic vote buying scam as Corbyn u-turns in an exercise of massive deception but a lovely ‘evolution’ of his politics. Wonder what they will make of it when he ‘evolves’ back into the swamp creature that he really is. May, of course, was slaughtered for her u-turns.

And now Corbyn has done another back-flip…promising in the election that Labour was backing Brexit and leaving the Single Market….but that’s all changed now…now we are to be kept in the Single Market in an open-ended agreement that just means we are in the EU but on far worse terms, held hostage by the likes of Druncker. May of course has betrayed Brexit and the voters and has rather decided to do what her Remain cabinet colleagues want…keep us in the EU until, they hope, things change and Brexit can be dumped. Just why are we paying the EU for access to their markets when they sell us far more than we sell to them? Shouldn’t they pay us for access to our market? We have no legal or moral obligation to pay them anything.

Pienaar went on to suggest this was a good politicial ploy by Labour….sit on the fence, keep everyone guessing and then swoop in when Brexit goes wrong [er…will it?] and then pick up the pieces with Jezza in No10.

Apparently all those fanatical Jezza supporters are merely ‘idealists’ who want fairness and equality…not extremist far-left thugs as the BBC portrays anyone on the Right then?

Pienaar seems a little in awe, if not in love, with Corbyn.