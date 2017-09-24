People dying due to Brexit…hopefully!

Clegg gets madder and madder as so many Remoaners seem to be….he can’t wait for older people to die off…

Second Brexit referendum needed because Leave voters are dying off, Nick Clegg suggests Mr Clegg, who was deputy prime minister in the coalition government, said the “high point” of support for Brexit had passed because “the oldest voters voted for Brexit in the largest numbers” while the young voted to remain in the EU. He believes that MPs will reject whatever Brexit deal the government negotiates, and at that point Britain should have the chance to vote on a reformed EU with the UK in an “outer orbit” of it. Mr Clegg, who lost his seat in June’s general election, argued that voters were “promised a utopia” in the referendum campaign and would change their minds in droves once they saw the reality.

‘Reality’? What does Clegg know about reality? He seems well out of touch with that as the polls show even Remain voters just want to get on with Brexit as to fudge it will only bring disaster which is what Clegg and Co seem intent on engineering.

No doubt Clegg and Dimbleby will be doing the ‘exit’ poll at the cemetry to check the optimum time for a quick referendum. ….Doris, Arthur, Nigel, Albert and Maisie…yep they’ve gone over to the other side…down below probably being Brexit voters….call Jez…his time has come…..