People dying due to Brexit…hopefully!

Clegg gets madder and madder as so many Remoaners seem to be….he can’t wait for older people to die off…
Second Brexit referendum needed because Leave voters are dying off, Nick Clegg suggests
Mr Clegg, who was deputy prime minister in the coalition government, said the “high point” of support for Brexit had passed because “the oldest voters voted for Brexit in the largest numbers” while the young voted to remain in the EU.
He believes that MPs will reject whatever Brexit deal the government negotiates, and at that point Britain should have the chance to vote on a reformed EU with the UK in an “outer orbit” of it.
Mr Clegg, who lost his seat in June’s general election, argued that voters were “promised a utopia” in the referendum campaign and would change their minds in droves once they saw the reality.
‘Reality’? What does Clegg know about reality? He seems well out of touch with that as the polls show even Remain voters just want to get on with Brexit as to fudge it will only bring disaster which is what Clegg and Co seem intent on engineering.
No doubt Clegg and Dimbleby will be doing the ‘exit’ poll at the cemetry to check the optimum time for a quick referendum. ….Doris, Arthur, Nigel, Albert and Maisie…yep they’ve gone over to the other side…down below probably being Brexit voters….call Jez…his time has come…..
Unfortunately for Clegg, young people get old & replace the ones who die off. People tend to become more conservative as they get older.
I’m an old git Mr Clogg but I’m gonna be around for a long, long time just to annoy you.
Clegg-being an unoriginal nasty and privileged tosser-can only have blagged this soundbite from Ian McEwan…or one of those lefty writers like him.
He said the same thing last year-let the Brexit vote die off, and then reverse the vote.
This is how the left think, so at least it`s open. But we let these nasties mouth their evils, without blowback.
As they turn up the temperature, we`ll need to get used to it. These are not the democratic respected opponents we`d once have had….these are Clintons and Blairs vicious shock troops, who double as a Cultural Red Guard for McDonnell, McClusky and the like.
They`ve been terrorising us for too long. We need to be ready to give a bit back before it`s lost.
Yes how about another referendum .. Of the EU nationals that live here .?
They should be asked along the lines of ;
Should the EU punish Britain for the temerity of voting Brexit ?
Or something along those lines . With the result , which should be 99% in our favour , our negotiating team can show the Eurocrats and say ” those EU nationals you say you’re worried about , their concern is that they want to EU and Britain to have a good working relationship ” .
If they’re not in our favour then why should we care about them , why not use them as a bargaining tool ? Or chuck them out .
That`ll learn me then.
For nearly twenty minutes now I`ve been beguiled by some 1942 “Listen To Britain” black and white masterpiece that filmed and recorded the people of Britain in their fight to the death with Nazi Germany.
Powerful understated landmarks, a nation in uniform and testing tanks . Arts and music , people getting by and defying the Germans.
I was rather hoping it would be on for much longer-but no, it`s now been replaced by some film maker who was said to be “inspired” by the 1942 film.
This shows a Polish woman who`s crying because her imagined UKIP customers of Thanet are mocking her accent , even after over 50 years in England.
So even our patriotic historical archives from WW2 are now a backdrop to shaft Brexit, UKIP and the good people of Britain.
Words fail me-how biased, deranged and nasty can the BBC be, to get us to stay in the EU and get Trump killed or impeached? And ensure that no-one is able to speak in public about what they`re now doing?
When a man reaches the state Clegg is in he has passed beyond what is acceptable in a country like ours and needs to be excised from public life and the BBC should not give him air time to spout his abhorrent views. That is not free speech but something dark and very unpleasant.
