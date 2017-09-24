Corbyn steams on

Corbyn reckons his star is rising…or rather the steam….but rising from what?

Marr interviews Corbyn in a pretty lightweight effort that revealed more about Marr than Corbyn who just waffled on about justice and equality whenever asked a question that might prove tricky.

Marr told us we faced a big choice….whether to essentially stay in the EU, inside its ‘force-field’, or head out into the world and ally with those such as the US. It’s almost as if the referendum never happened and it’s still to be run….I always thought we’d made that ‘choice’ already…to leave the EU…which means leaving the EU imposed structures such as the Single Market, the Customs Union and of course the ECJ. Why on earth the BBC keeps on suggesting we should remain under a foreign state’s legal jurisdiction is beyond me. Do American citizens living here come under US law or British law? British law of course. EU citizens should be under British law not some parallel legal system.

Marr also suggested we needed a wealth tax….so let’s tax everyone twice…and do it retrospectively…..a mad and nasty idea that is all about the politics of envy not to mention stupidity. Who would ever invest in their home or in savings if they thought the government was going to pick their pocket at any random time in the future if it felt the need? It’s just plain nasty politics attacking the wealthy who in most cases have probably earnt the money and even if they inherited it those who willed it to them worked hard to get it.

Marr also thought that public workers should get a 5% pay rise because ‘it’s not unfair is it?’. Nice of the BBC to be campaigning on behalf of the workers. No bias there.

We also heard that only the EU can protect us from the predations of the big tech companies….only the EU can make them pay taxes and act responsibly….note not a single condemnatory word about Corbyn betraying the Leave vote nor about his remarkable u-turn on Brexit….or ‘evolution’ as the BBC now terms Labour flip-flops.

Red Andy still channelling Marx and the usual BBC socialist mantras.

Corbyn insisted on Marr that the Labour Party was all about the People…they could decide Party policy…Guido suggests that’s not happening as Corbyn blocks a vote on Brexit….too late for Marr…but will the question be asked on the Today show?…seems quite a central question at the heart of Corbyn’s ‘man of the people’ appeal……Marr suggested that 66% of the Party members wanted to stay in Single Market [and hence the EU by default]…..