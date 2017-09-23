Uber Über Alles

The BBC were caught out by the Uber story as 40,000 drivers were put out of work at the stroke of a pen and a highly successful and ‘popular’ company was potentially put out of business in London at the whim of the Mayor, Sadiq Khan…TFL would never have done this without Khan signing it off, this being such a huge and consequential attack on a private company of such significance.

Khan is a Labour Mayor and undoubtedly did this to assuage Labour’s Union paymasters who have long campaigned against Uber….it must be seen as just another prong in the Labour attack on capitalism and Big Business.

As with Grenfell where Khan was practically invisible despite the London Mayor being ultimately responsible and the person who should be responding in a major way to help the local council, the BBC have not put Khan in the frame for the Uber attack and were pretty much onside yesterday about the decision noting on 5 Live that there is ‘a growing reality that rapes are on the increase’ …linking it to Uber.

Trouble is mini cabs have long been associated with sexual assaults and even Black Cab drivers have been caught carrying them out…so why does Khan and Co single out Uber? Political? You’d never guess from the BBC reports.

Who is really to blame…TFL for not regulating and issuing licences properly?….

A separate FOI revealed that in 2014/2015, a staggering 141 drivers were named as suspects in sex offences. These included 31 in cases of rape, and 110 for other sexual assaults. The figures relate to a wide range of vehicles, including legally booked and illegal minicabs, rickshaws, chauffer driven cars, and black cabs. Angela Clarkson, 62, is secretary of the United Cabbies Group, the second largest taxi organisation in London. Ms Clarkson, who has been a black cab driver for 30 years and lives in Chislehurst, has worked with organisations including the Suzy Lamplugh Trust in a bid to increase women’s safety when travelling in cabs. She told the Standard: “These figures are absolutely appalling, the blame lies squarely at TfL’s door. “For every hour that TfL’s offices were open at one point they were handing out one licence every three minutes and 40 seconds – it’s impossible to do the checks and balances.”