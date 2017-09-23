Craig’s List?

One for the number crunching skills and meticulous record keeping of Craig at Is the BBC biased?

Charles Moore on Any Questions got remoaner hackles up [audience heavily Remoaner, pro-BBC? Judging by the extremely hostile response to Moore might suggest so] and Dimbleby on the defensive as he suggested the BBC coverage was biased and negative towards Brexit…the BBC more often than not adding ‘despite Brexit’ to any good news stories [that’s if they publish or broadcast that good news and don’t just bury it] portraying Brexit as a bad thing…..

“The answer should not really be blamed I think on those who wish to leave but on those who wish to remain. “They’re throwing every possible obstacle in the way. “Whether it’s a legal case, whether it’s mucking around in the House of Lords, whether it’s the quite extraordinary behaviour of your own dear corporation Jonathan, in the way they report this. It’s absolutely true. “Have you noticed that whenever there’s a business story on the BBC, they say ‘the profits of this company have gone up, despite Brexit’. Dimbleby responds…. Mr Dimbleby tried to go on the attack and said “all views were held” on the BBC. He said: “Just a matter of fact. Of course, you’re on this programme and very good to have you on the programme, that’s the nature of the BBC, all views are held. “But it would be quite interesting for you to produce, you may be able to, chapter and verse for the number of times in which a BBC business reporter or other has said the words that you attributed to the BBC.” Moore slips in the knife… “I think the accusatory answer from Jonathan confirms the point I’m making about where he stands on all this.” Which I think I fair enough…I was listening to the spat and Dimbleby was most put out…they can dish it out but don’t like being caught out. They’ll say Farage had blood on his hands over the death of a Polish man when that was, even at the time, a blatant lie, but won’t apologise or admit they were wrong to slander him like that. Hope Farage sues them for every penny. The thing is, as we all know, Moore was 100% correct, the BBC, and so many of their carefully selected guests, frequently add ‘despite Brexit’ to economic stories….naturally no one I suspect has been logging every instance…maybe Craig has been noting a few down but in the meantime here’s some Dimbleby can’t deny… Obama: Special relationship remains despite Brexit UK construction rises despite Brexit vote Siemens promises UK investment despite Brexit warning

Of course that particular form of words is not the only one used to suggest good economic news has arrived even as the ‘disastrous’ Brexit takes effect…and even then the BBC still levers in the phrase…

GSK: UK still ‘attractive’ post Brexit as it invests £275m GlaxoSmithKline is to invest £275m to expand its UK manufacturing sites, saying the country remains “an attractive location” despite Brexit.

and of course we have the bad news stories that are ‘due to Brexit’.…