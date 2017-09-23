Chinese Whispers

China had its credit rating dropped by S&P in the last couple of days….the BBC barely mentioned it despite China being the driving force behind the world economy …however Moody’s has downgraded the UK’s rating and that was big news….’#duetobrexit’ of course.

The irony is that Moody’s told the BBC that it had downgraded Britain’s rating because of a ‘looser fiscal framework’ being adopted….ie we are going to spend more and not cut the debt…we are going to abandon austerity. So the BBC is warning us about this ‘alarming’ economic news and yet it is because the Government is abandoning the hated austerity that the BBC has fought against for the past 7 years.

Always amused, sort of, to hear Labour attack austerity and in the same breath attack the government for not having got debt down….the BBC never notices the paradox….it just campaigns for more money for everything as if there were some magic money tree.