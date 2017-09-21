Zero News Con Trick

For months the BBC has been telling us that British consumers have been suffering a spending squeeze due to high inflation and low wages #duetobrexit. Unfortunately for the BBC reality keeps on mugging them as consumers defy the BBC’s ‘truth’ and keep on spending…however the BBC, whilst keen to promote the idea that Brexit has caused an alleged spending slowdown, isn’t so keen to make the reality widely known.

Today we hear that the deficit is down significantly and that retail sales have outperformed expectations by a wide margin. But you’d be hard pushed to know that if you relied on the BBC for the information. There’s nothing on the frontpage and nothing on the UK page…you have to go to the specialised Business page to find out these significant stories. Extraordinary no? Almost as if the BBC was hiding the good news ‘#despitebrexit’. 5 Live certainly wasn’t trumpeting the good news today as it usually does with bad news #duetobrexit. Bad news is discussed at length and leads the news bulletins all day.

Even when they do report on the stories they short change us. The forecast for retail sales was a growth of 0.2%, the actual growth was 1%…but the BBC don’t bother to mention this improved performance.

On the deficit we get the truth…the improvement was due to a rise in VAT receipts [er…due to consumer spending] but this is strangely tagged on the end…

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the improvement in August’s deficit reflected government spending cuts, rather than a strong economy.

Clearly not true.

They do tell us that ‘It was the 52nd month in a row that sales have risen.’ which makes you wonder why the BBC keeps telling us consumers are hit hard by the wage/inflation squeeze.