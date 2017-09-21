Something Amis

The BBC has a little trick it likes to pull….invite in one of its luvvy friends from the Arts to discuss their work, but it’s all an excuse, a ruse, concocted to fill the airwaves with their views on whatever issue of the day the BBC wants an ‘independent’ and erudite celebrity voice to rubbish. George Bush during the Iraq War was a long term victim of this as a steady stream of writers, artists and musicians were invited onto the BBC to talk about their work but for some reason were always asked what they think of George Bush and the war. Naturally to man these lefties railed against him and denounced him for all they were worth much to the delight no doubt of whomever was pulling their strings at the BBC.

You may have noticed a similar ploy with Brexit….a steady flow of distraught Remainder luvvies mouthing their despair at the unwashed masses having had their say….the deplorable idiots!

Today it was the turn of Martin Amis [08:25] who hates Trump and Brexit equally. Apparently Brexit is suicidal people wishing for some utopian golden age, a rural idyll of warm beer, village greens and church bells or somesuch nostalgic nonsense…except that Brexit is the complete opposite of this as it seeks to go global and not be confined by the EU straitjacket rather swashing Britain’s buckle as it once again sets out for riches, adventure and a glorious heyday around the globe. This of course is Martin Amis who lives in New York [not in the EU then?], who admits he has never used social media and doesn’t want to live in the modern age…hypocrite?

Amis thinks Brexit is a foolish attempt to keep Britain vibrant and relevant in the world [again….showing how his put down about ‘nostaligic’ Brexiteers is rubbish and contradictory] and that we should just accept we are a nation in decline and fade away gracefully…presumably to become some sort of museum of historical interest for foreigners to come and visit..again the hypocrisy of that as he wants us to remain forever stuck in the past and not seek to improve and better our world whilst complaining that is exactly what Brexit is.

Who the hell cares what Amis and his kind think about Brexit?…it’s a BBC deceit and indulgence that is intended to manipulate the listener and sway their views…the thinking being that they will be influenced by the likes of Amis because he is famous. I’d like to think all listeners are quite able to make up their own minds without the help of Amis and Co…but the BBC obviously thinks less of you and you’re intelligence.