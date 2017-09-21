Mo or Less

Breitbart tells us that Muhammad, in all its spelling variations, is the most popular name in Britain right now, which should give pause for thought about the future.

Muhammad is the top name for baby boys in the English regions of London and the West Midlands in 2016, and was the top scoring across the whole of England and Wales in the year when slight variations in spelling are taken into account.

The ONS has decided not to let us know that fact and the BBC is ignoring it completely not even mentioning ‘Muhammad’ in its report.…a report in which they are more concerned about mocking ‘Nigel’, Farage of course, and suggesting that perhaps the Far Right racist nazi fascist bogeyman Enoch Powell’s name is becoming more popular, just about……subtly linking it to Brexit…because as we know all Leave voters are nazi little englanders…..

One political name has undergone something of a revival in recent years, with 26 children beginning their journey in life last year as Enoch – up from none two decades earlier. It is not known how many – if any – named their offspring after controversial “rivers of blood” MP Enoch Powell, however.

Curiously no mention that Muhammad has pushed ‘William’ out of the top 10….you might have thought the BBC would have noted that as Prince What’shisname, not Harry, the other one, is called William and commented on the lessening popularity of a name associated with such a high profile personage.

Curious absolutely no mention that ‘Muhammad’ has taken over.

Odd that so many people should name their children after a mass murdering slaver and war lord who has imposed upon the world an ideology that the likes of Churchill thought of as dedicated to spreading hatred and war and yet nobody says #Muhammadmustfall….no one questions the spread of the temples dedicated to this man and his ideology. No one in the Southern States in the US thinks they should have another civil war and revive slavery and yet the statues of long dead civil war generals must be removed….in contrast how is it that a whole infrastructure dedicated to the glorification and worship of a 1400 year old ideology that is far from dead, one that is intent on subjugating the world, and whose worshippers seek to live their lives guided by Muhammad’s words and actions, is beyond criticism?