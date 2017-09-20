MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..

  By | |

Here we go, time for a new Open Thread! Detail the bias here please!

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on Google+Email this to someone
Bookmark the permalink.

773 Responses to MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..

Older Comments
  1. MarkyMark says:
    September 24, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Someone responds with “I rather hoped you’d be ending homelessness and food banks?” to Labours Just announced: We’ll end #periodpoverty by funding free sanitary products in secondary schools, homeless shelters & food banks #Lab17 {twitter sep2017}

    Jeremy Corbyn – Salary £125K + expenses + gifts like free concert tickets

    Chris Evans – £2.2 million + expenses + CarFest promotion via BBC Children in Need

    Sadiq Khan – £143K + expenses + support of Halal Chicken Cottage (positive employment discrimination)

    Gary Lineker – £1.8million + expenses + Crisp + BBC Brand + BT Sport + Unapproved BBC twitter comments

    Keith Vaz – £75K + expenses + 5 houses (1 house is used for MP duties, so tax payer is paying for it) +
    expenses + gifts from companies

    Diane Abbott – £75K + expenses + BBC TV appearances + gifts from companies + Guardian articles which the BBC Tax payer pays for (‘BBC admits it spends £139,000 a year on buying the Guardian {guardian jul2017}‘)

       5 likes

  2. Dover Sentry says:
    September 24, 2017 at 11:51 am

    BBC Online News:

    “‘I want to get rid of my Polish accent'”

    http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/magazine-41361662/i-want-to-get-rid-of-my-polish-accent

    More anti-Brexit cobblers by the alt-left BBC.

       8 likes

    • Lobster says:
      September 24, 2017 at 11:58 am

      I want to get rid of my (non-Oxbridge) English accent so I can get a job on the BBC.
      Scottish and Southern Irish seem to be okay, but Welsh, Northern Irish and my Black Country one are taboo.

         6 likes

  3. AsISeeIt says:
    September 24, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    The appearance of the excitable Norman Smith on our TVs always brings a smile these days particularly when he has to be introduced rather pointedly by his BBC colleagues as the BBC’s Assistant Political Editor.

    Of course Laura Kuenssberg had to be promoted over our Norman’s head for appearances sake.

    It must be tough to work for an organisation where your man bits get in the way of your promotion prospects.

    Mind you, our timid BBC men have brought this on themselves – once you start down the road of giving in to indentity politics this where you end up – almost literally needing to cut off your manhood to further your career.

    Just a thought, but there’s still the gay option – Norman, Christian, Huw, Charlie, Dan, Ben, etc – anyone coming out?

       2 likes

Older Comments

Leave a Reply