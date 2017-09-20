Here we go, time for a new Open Thread! Detail the bias here please!
Search Biased BBC
Recent Comments
- Beeb Brother September 24, 2017 at 12:58 pm on Universal Values or Multicultural Bigotry? You ChooseIf you believe in everything then you believe in nothing.
- AsISeeIt September 24, 2017 at 12:46 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..The appearance of the excitable Norman Smith on our TVs always brings a smile these days particularly when he has...
- STEVONATRON September 24, 2017 at 12:42 pm on The BBC’s Brexit Blood LibelAside from grilling Hall, I'd shine some light on the fact the BBC is clearly run by the Rothschild spouse,...
- Despairada September 24, 2017 at 12:41 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..This is really frightening in it's implications. Send it to everyone you know and tell them to pass it on....
- Alicia Sinclair September 24, 2017 at 12:37 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..Donald Trump gets more airime from the BBC and CNN /RT "fake news" than does Chuck Schumer too! This therefore...
- Alicia Sinclair September 24, 2017 at 12:29 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..Along with Lord Andrew MacAlpine, Lord Leon Brittan, Lord Greville Janner and (of course) the beloved Andrew Sachs? We REALLY...
- Alicia Sinclair September 24, 2017 at 12:19 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..But they`ve got rap on Freeview, childrens TV and the adverts covered. Tomorrow belongs to them because our kids only...
- Alicia Sinclair September 24, 2017 at 12:12 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..I agree re Redwood. He has been sound for long enough for us all to back him. I do wonder...
- G.W.F. September 24, 2017 at 11:58 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..Has he blacked up? He could with gender fluidity claim that he is a black woman in a white male...
- Lobster September 24, 2017 at 11:58 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..I want to get rid of my (non-Oxbridge) English accent so I can get a job on the BBC. Scottish...
Biased-BBC Twitter
Categoriesagw anti-American anti-conservative anti-Israel anti Israel. pro Palestinian Antisemitism BBC agenda BBC bias bbc bias and balance. bbc bias by omission BBC censorship BBC Question Time BBC selectivity bias Biased BBC climate change dhimmis general thread immigration Islam israel Mark Mardell obama obama bias Obamalove open thread pro-labour pro-palestinian pro EU pro Hamas pro Islam pro Labour bias pro Obama PRO OBAMA AT ALL COSTS. pro Obama BBC agenda question time question time live Richard Black save gordon. Uncategorized USA politics US economy US News US politics US presidential elections
Someone responds with “I rather hoped you’d be ending homelessness and food banks?” to Labours Just announced: We’ll end #periodpoverty by funding free sanitary products in secondary schools, homeless shelters & food banks #Lab17 {twitter sep2017}
Jeremy Corbyn – Salary £125K + expenses + gifts like free concert tickets
Chris Evans – £2.2 million + expenses + CarFest promotion via BBC Children in Need
Sadiq Khan – £143K + expenses + support of Halal Chicken Cottage (positive employment discrimination)
Gary Lineker – £1.8million + expenses + Crisp + BBC Brand + BT Sport + Unapproved BBC twitter comments
Keith Vaz – £75K + expenses + 5 houses (1 house is used for MP duties, so tax payer is paying for it) +
expenses + gifts from companies
Diane Abbott – £75K + expenses + BBC TV appearances + gifts from companies + Guardian articles which the BBC Tax payer pays for (‘BBC admits it spends £139,000 a year on buying the Guardian {guardian jul2017}‘)
5 likes
BBC Online News:
“‘I want to get rid of my Polish accent'”
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/magazine-41361662/i-want-to-get-rid-of-my-polish-accent
More anti-Brexit cobblers by the alt-left BBC.
8 likes
I want to get rid of my (non-Oxbridge) English accent so I can get a job on the BBC.
Scottish and Southern Irish seem to be okay, but Welsh, Northern Irish and my Black Country one are taboo.
6 likes
The appearance of the excitable Norman Smith on our TVs always brings a smile these days particularly when he has to be introduced rather pointedly by his BBC colleagues as the BBC’s Assistant Political Editor.
Of course Laura Kuenssberg had to be promoted over our Norman’s head for appearances sake.
It must be tough to work for an organisation where your man bits get in the way of your promotion prospects.
Mind you, our timid BBC men have brought this on themselves – once you start down the road of giving in to indentity politics this where you end up – almost literally needing to cut off your manhood to further your career.
Just a thought, but there’s still the gay option – Norman, Christian, Huw, Charlie, Dan, Ben, etc – anyone coming out?
2 likes